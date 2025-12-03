Counterfeit Factory Busted In Vasai: Fake Harpic, Dettol & Vim Gel Seized Worth ₹8.8 Lakh | Photo: @mukesht37 - X

Vasai: In a shocking revelation, a clandestine operation manufacturing and selling counterfeit household products under the guise of reputed international brands has been unearthed in Vasai East. The Naigaon Police have registered a case following a raid on a warehouse where these spurious goods were being produced.

The illegal activity was concentrated in the Kaman Devdal area of Vasai East, a region that has seen a rapid increase in industrial factories in recent years. While legitimate businesses operate here, instances of illegal trades within these units have frequently come to light.

The specific racket was operating out of a unit in Mamta Compound, where fraudsters were manufacturing fake products using the names and logos of established market leaders.

The racket was exposed by Sheetalkumar Jha, a Field Manager who noticed the discrepancies and filed a formal complaint on Thursday. Acting on the complaint, the Naigaon Police registered a case on Monday and subsequently raided the unauthorized unit.

Police confiscated a significant haul of "look-alike" products and packaging materials designed to dupe consumers. The seized items included:

Handwash, toothpaste, and disinfectants.

Floor cleaners (Phenyl) and dishwashing soaps/gels.

Hair oil.

A large stock of counterfeit stickers, labels, bottles, and caps identical to those of famous brands.

The total value of the seized goods is estimated to be ₹8,80,334.

