 Bhopal News: Delivery Boys Create Ruckus At BJP Leader’s House, Attack Workers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Delivery Boys Create Ruckus At BJP Leader’s House, Attack Workers

Bhopal News: Delivery Boys Create Ruckus At BJP Leader’s House, Attack Workers

Seeing the mob outside, the leader locked the house gate while two domestic helpers standing outside were beaten up

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Delivery Boys Create Ruckus At BJP Leader’s House, Attack Workers | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of delivery boys of an e-commerce company allegedly created ruckus at a BJP leader’s house and attacked his domestic help with sticks and rods on Saturday under Kolar police station limit.

About a dozen delivery workers were involved in the assault. They have also been accused of misbehaving with women present at the spot.

The incident came to light on Sunday after CCTV footage of the attack surfaced on social media. Police have launched an investigation into the case.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,541 Crore To 1.26 Crore Ladli Behna Beneficiaries In Sheopur;...
article-image

According to reports, BJP leader Harshit Guru is a resident of Danish Hills Colony. A delivery agent of an e-commerce company reached his house to deliver a parcel. Harshit’s wife reportedly paid part of the amount in cash and said she would transfer the rest online. However, the delivery boy insisted that payment be made either fully in cash or fully online leading to an argument.

FPJ Shorts
'People's Princess' & Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda Makes Runway Debut At LFW; 'You Slayed It My Girl,' Say Proud Fans
'People's Princess' & Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda Makes Runway Debut At LFW; 'You Slayed It My Girl,' Say Proud Fans
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
Navi Mumbai News: Young Cricketer Succumbs To Injuries Days After Violent Assault In Turbhe
Navi Mumbai News: Young Cricketer Succumbs To Injuries Days After Violent Assault In Turbhe
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 12, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw

It is alleged that when the situation escalated, the household staff asked the delivery boy to leave the premises. Enraged, he went back to his delivery centre, gathered several co-workers armed with sticks and returned to the colony.

Seeing the mob outside, Harshit locked the house gate while two domestic helpers standing outside were beaten up by the attackers before they fled. Kolar police station incharge Sanjay Soni said an FIR was registered but the attackers were yet to be identified.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Woman, Minor Daughter Injured As Baneshwari Travels Bus Hits Scooter

Indore News: Woman, Minor Daughter Injured As Baneshwari Travels Bus Hits Scooter

MP Feet-Washing Case: 2 Arrested, 2 On Run In Damoh; Main Accused Among Those Arrested

MP Feet-Washing Case: 2 Arrested, 2 On Run In Damoh; Main Accused Among Those Arrested

Bhopal News: Delivery Boys Create Ruckus At BJP Leader’s House, Attack Workers

Bhopal News: Delivery Boys Create Ruckus At BJP Leader’s House, Attack Workers

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: In Review Meeting, DyCM Shukla Calls For Strict Action Against Guilty

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: In Review Meeting, DyCM Shukla Calls For Strict Action Against Guilty

Bhopal BTech Student Death: Deceased's Family Denies Claims That He Misbehaved With Cops

Bhopal BTech Student Death: Deceased's Family Denies Claims That He Misbehaved With Cops