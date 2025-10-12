Bhopal News: Delivery Boys Create Ruckus At BJP Leader’s House, Attack Workers | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of delivery boys of an e-commerce company allegedly created ruckus at a BJP leader’s house and attacked his domestic help with sticks and rods on Saturday under Kolar police station limit.

About a dozen delivery workers were involved in the assault. They have also been accused of misbehaving with women present at the spot.

The incident came to light on Sunday after CCTV footage of the attack surfaced on social media. Police have launched an investigation into the case.

According to reports, BJP leader Harshit Guru is a resident of Danish Hills Colony. A delivery agent of an e-commerce company reached his house to deliver a parcel. Harshit’s wife reportedly paid part of the amount in cash and said she would transfer the rest online. However, the delivery boy insisted that payment be made either fully in cash or fully online leading to an argument.

It is alleged that when the situation escalated, the household staff asked the delivery boy to leave the premises. Enraged, he went back to his delivery centre, gathered several co-workers armed with sticks and returned to the colony.

Seeing the mob outside, Harshit locked the house gate while two domestic helpers standing outside were beaten up by the attackers before they fled. Kolar police station incharge Sanjay Soni said an FIR was registered but the attackers were yet to be identified.