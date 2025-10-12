 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,541 Crore To 1.26 Crore Ladli Behna Beneficiaries In Sheopur; Inaugurates ₹98.8 Crore Projects
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,541 Crore To 1.26 Crore Ladli Behna Beneficiaries In Sheopur; Inaugurates ₹98.8 Crore Projects

The inaugurated projects include upgradation of the Premsar-Hirnikheda-Moodhla road (₹59.78 crore).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,541 Crore To 1.26 Crore Ladli Behna Beneficiaries In Sheopur; Inaugurates ₹98.8 Crore Projects

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred ₹1,541 crore as the 29th installment into the bank accounts of 1.26 crore Ladli Behna beneficiaries across the state, on Sunday. 

Attending the event in Sheopur, the CM also inaugurated development works worth ₹98.87 crore and laid the foundation stone for new projects worth ₹460.40 crore.

Beneficiaries of several government schemes were also given benefits on this occasion. Under the NRLM, women from self-help groups received CCL cheques worth ₹30.12 crore.

List of projects inaugurated 

The inaugurated projects include -

Upgradation of the Premsar-Hirnikheda-Moodhla road (₹59.78 crore)

Construction of electric substations in Akoria, Khairghata, Hirnikheda, Pachhipura, Mekhri, and Salapura, 

Construction of tribal hostels, school buildings, multipurpose centers, and Nal-Jal (tap water) schemes in several villages.

BJP leaders stopped at the gate

However, a brief commotion took place outside the PWD Circuit House where the Chief Minister had lunch after landing from the helipad. 

Several BJP leaders, including former MLAs Babulal Mewara and Durgalal Vijay and former district president Mahavir Singh Sisodia, were stopped at the gate by police citing security reasons. This led to heated arguments and minor scuffles outside the premises.

Yadav also distributed benefits to beneficiaries under various schemes, including the Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan Sambal Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, Mukhyamantri Kalyan Vivah Sahayata Yojana and the Divyang Vivah Protsahan Yojana.

