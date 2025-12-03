 Indore News: Violators Fined, Then Given Helmets By CP Amid Road Safety Awareness Campaign
Several people shared their personal experiences with the CP. Some spoke about losing loved ones in road accidents, while others said they had seen many serious incidents caused by neglecting traffic rules. They expressed that these experiences motivate them to follow traffic rules and advise their family members to always wear helmets on two-wheelers and seat belts in cars.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 11:39 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To educate people about traffic rules and importance of wearing helmets, a road safety awareness campaign was organised by traffic police at Navlakha Square on Wednesday.

CP Santosh Kumar Singh distributed helmets to two-wheeler riders and urged riders to always wear helmets while riding two-wheelers. Additional commissioner RK Singh was also present during the campaign.  

During the campaign, CP interacted with young, elderly and needy riders. Riders not wearing helmets were first issued challans, educated about road safety and then given helmets.  

Many responsible two-wheeler riders who were already wearing helmets joined the campaign. The CP appreciated these disciplined riders and presented them with small gifts in recognition of their responsible behaviour.

CP also urged responsible riders to come forward and help spread awareness among others. The participants also pledged not only to follow traffic rules themselves but also to encourage others to do the same.

The helmet awareness program received strong support from Prabhdeep Chhabra and the team from VIP Travels. Additional CPs, ACPs, inspectors, traffic staff, Traffic Praharis and common people were also present at the event.

