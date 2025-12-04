Indore News: Vendors Clash With IMC Staff During Anti-Encroachment Drive On Kanadia Road |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A routine anti-encroachment drive on Kanadia Road turned violent on Wednesday when a clash broke out between Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) staff and street vendors.

The altercation escalated to physical scuffles before bystanders intervened to pacify the situation. Following the incident, municipal employees reached the police station and sought action against the vendors involved.

According to officials, an IMC team had reached Kanadia Road in the morning to remove illegal street kiosks and temporary tin-shed shops that had mushroomed from Holkar Statue to Bypass Road. Despite repeated announcements, many vendors refused to vacate the area, prompting the team to seize belongings and dismantle structures. Over 60 shops and stalls were removed during the drive, aimed at easing chronic traffic congestion caused by the encroachments near the local vegetable market and adjoining shops.

The situation spiralled out of control when the team was returning after the operation. Witnesses said the dispute began while unloading a seized handcart, during which a disabled child was allegedly pushed. Tempers flared, leading to a heated confrontation that quickly turned into a fistfight. Municipal workers and local vendors exchanged blows before the crowd intervened.

IMC removal squad member Bablu Kalyane confirmed that a formal application is being submitted to the police regarding the incident.

Tin-Shed Shops Demolished

Officials said many vendors had erected tin-shed structures along the busy stretch and were running full-fledged businesses illegally. The IMC team, accompanied by heavy machinery including a JCB, demolished these structures as part of the operation.

Zone 19 Building Officer Vishal Rathore said all illegal handcarts, food stalls, chaat vendors and vegetable shops between Holkar Statue and the Bypass have been removed. We took action against 60 to 70 establishments. Announcements were made in advance, and the remaining illegal setups are also being cleared. Anyone attempting to set up stalls here again will face similar action, he said.