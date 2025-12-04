Indore News: Ban Put On Uncontrolled Use Of loudspeakers | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district magistrate Shivam Verma has imposed a ban on the uncontrolled and unlawful use of loudspeakers in the district to control noise pollution.

Prohibitory orders have been issued in this regard under Section 163 of the Civil Security Code, 2023. The said order has taken take effect immediately and will remain in effect until January 30. Violation of the said order during the said period will be a punishable offense under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code, 2023.

As per the order the use of loudspeakers, bands, pressure horns, and other sound-amplifying devices will be prohibited during all festive events within the district without the permission of the prescribed authority. In compliance with noise standards, the competent authority will generally grant permission for a maximum of two medium-sized loudspeakers. Loudspeaker rental vendors will not rent more than two medium-sized loudspeakers for any event. The storage and sale of pressure horns is prohibited. The use of any type of loudspeaker, band, pressure horn, and other sound-amplifying devices will be strictly prohibited from 10 pm to 6 am.

It is noteworthy that the government, the National Green Tribunal, and the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi, have also periodically issued guidelines for noise pollution control. The Supreme Court has also issued instructions in various cases to strictly follow the instructions issued regarding noise pollution control and to take effective action to control noise pollution.