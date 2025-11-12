Uncontrolled SUV Goes Airborne In Brazil, Tumbles Down From Huge Stairway; Driver Still Walks Away With Just 'Minor' Scratches | VIDEO | X @volcaholic1

In a horrifying video, a driver in Brazil was seen veering off a road and falling down a steep set of stairs, only to emerge with a scratch on one of his fingers. At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Railson Souza, 48, was traveling through Jardim Apura, São Paulo, when the event occurred.

The security guard was shown flying through the air in his car in a video of the collision before being stuck in the damaged residue of his overturned car. Images of his badly damaged car demonstrated the extent of the damage done to the driver's side when it raced down the steps and rolled onto its roof at high speed.

WATCH VIDEO:

Jeeze, I can’t believe this person survived 😳



This happened in the south zone of São Paulo, Brazil.



The driver became unwell and ended up flying down some steps. They were rescued alive and are now in hospital. pic.twitter.com/sSZ3VIpYXe — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) November 9, 2025

Instead of taking the turn on the road that could have averted the incident, Souza was seen speeding straight for the abyss and coming off the ground in the crash footage, suggesting that he may have been fatally injured or died in the crash.

Souza crashed into the metal rails in the center of the pedestrian stairs as he descended, leaving fragments on the ground. Before an ambulance transported him to the hospital, firefighters raced to the site to release him. However, Souza was miraculously freed in a matter of hours after X-rays and a scan revealed he had no serious injuries or broken bones.

Fighting back tears overnight as he watched a video of the drama and looked at photos of his wrecked car, he said: 'God is marvellous. 'I'm only sore because it shook a lot, but nothing broke. The only thing that happened was a tiny scratch on my hand, nothing more. 'I'm here to say that I wasn't drunk, I wasn't on drugs, I wasn't racing, I wasn't drag racing, nothing like that,' he added.

Reportedly, Souza passed the alcohol and drugs test and claimed that he started feeling unwell moments before the accident, due to missing his medicine for high blood pressure.