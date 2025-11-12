 US Rail Driver Falls Asleep Inside Moving Train Packed With Passengers, Watch What Happens Next:
A train journey turned into a wild ride when the lady driver fell asleep while the train was speeding at 50 mph, sending the passengers stumbling over the walls. As seen in the surveillance footage, the train driver falls asleep for a few moments while the train is running at high speed ahead, panicking passengers as they lose their balance.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
US Rail Driver Falls Asleep Inside Moving Train, Nearly Crashes Into Vehicles On Road | VIDEO | X @theprojecttv

A train journey turned into a wild ride when the lady driver fell asleep while the train was speeding at 50 mph, sending the passengers stumbling over the walls. As seen in the surveillance footage, the train driver falls asleep for a few moments while the train is running at high speed ahead, panicking passengers as they lose their balance. The driver has been detained after a thorough investigation.

The incident occurred on the morning of September 24 when the two-car N-Judah train was headed inbound toward downtown San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

WATCH VIDEO:

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency reported that the train experienced a "series of unexpected jolting movements" while moving through a curve at a "high speed" of 50 mph while exiting the Sunset Tunnel near Duboce Park.

Muni light rail trains typically travel at a speed of 8 to 10 mph, according to SFMTA. "Several passengers were jostled and fell due to the sudden motion," the agency said.

article-image

Official Statement:

SFMTA Director of Transportation, Julie Kirschbaum stated, "We know this was a frightening experience for our riders, and we take that very seriously. Safety is always our top priority. We are committed to accountability in response to this specific unacceptable incident and we are taking all necessary steps to keep Muni safe and reliable for all riders and the public."

They also reported that they are working with the manufacturer of Muni’s new light rail vehicles, to develop software that would limit speeds in certain locations.

