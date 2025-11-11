 VIDEO: Father & Daughter Carrying Hurricane Relief To Jamaica In Private Plane Crashes In Florida, Dies Tragically
Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Father & Daughter Carrying Hurricane Relief To Jamaica In Private Plane Crashes In Florida, Dies Tragically | X @stockbella

Authorities and a resident in Florida reported that a tiny turboprop plane on a hurricane rescue mission to Jamaica crashed Monday morning into a pond in a gated residential community of the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Coral Springs, killing two individuals shortly after departure and barely missing residences. The deceased passengers were identified father & daughter, Alexander Wurm, 53, and his 22-year-old daughter, Serena Wurm.

Emergency personnel arrived within minutes of a call reporting the collision, according to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Moser. When no victims were found during the initial rescue operations, the focus switched to a recovery operation. Crews found some debris close to the retention pond, but no homes were damaged, according to Moser. A shattered fence in the garden of one house next to the pond where the jet crashed was visible on local aerial television footage.

WATCH VIDEO:

According to a statement issued by the Fire Ministry on Monday night, Alexander Wurm was renowned for his "warmth and unwavering kindness" and "devoted his life to serving others."

"Throughout his life, Alex travelled extensively, reaching various countries and continents, where he tirelessly worked to bring faith, compassion, and support to those in need. His legacy of faith and compassion touched countless lives," the ministry added.

The ministry said Serena Wurm, "Following in her father’s footsteps, was a beacon of empathy and hope, inspiring all with her commitment to humanitarian work. Together, their final journey embodied selflessness and courage, reminding us of the power of service and love."

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the crash's cause is being looked into. The aircraft was en route to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and crashed approximately five minutes after departure from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Hurricane Melissa became a post-tropical cyclone on October 31, 2025, after causing catastrophic damage in the Caribbean, particularly in Jamaica and Cuba, as a Category 5 hurricane.

