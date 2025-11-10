Video: Man Trades T-Shirt With Swiggy Instamart Delivery Partner To Surprise Girlfriend; Swiggy Calls It 'Brocode', Netizens Flag Security Risk

Man Trades T-Shirt With Swiggy Instamart Delivery Partner To Surprise Girlfriend | X/ @sanatan_kannada

A video showing a man wearing a Swiggy Instamart T-shirt to sneak into an apartment complex and celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday has gone viral on Instagram and other social media platforms, which now has started a debate over security lapses and misuse of delivery uniforms. Swiggy Instamart is a grocery delivery platform operated by Swiggy.

The video, was shot by one of the man’s friends, documents the entire incident. The man convinces an actual Swiggy delivery executive to exchange his T-shirt so he could use the uniform as a disguise to enter the residential complex unnoticed. Although the delivery partner initially appears reluctant, he eventually agrees to the exchange.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video then shows the man and his friend arriving at the housing complex, entering the girlfriend’s apartment and celebrating her birthday by cutting a cake. The video ends with the couple and friend enjoying the moment, seemingly unaware of the potential implications of their actions.

To much surprise, Swiggy Instamart’s official Instagram account reportedly reacted to the video liking the reel and commenting “brocode,” which further enraged social media users.

While some social media users viewed the video as a harmless and light-hearted prank, many others raised serious concerns about the security implications of such acts. Critics argued that normalising or engaging with such content minimises potential risks associated with impersonating delivery personnel.

An X user, @sanatan_kannada, questioned, “What if tomorrow a murderer or terrorist uses the same trick, lies his way in & causes a tragedy? Will Swiggy take responsibility when their uniform becomes a free pass for criminals? Stop romanticising security breaches!”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Others echoed similar sentiments, warning that even if the video was scripted, it could inspire copycat behaviour and compromise residential security.

One user wrote, “This isn’t about a ‘cute gesture,’ it’s about security and accountability. If a uniform meant for verified delivery partners becomes a disguise for anyone, it endangers every household. Brands must act responsibly — not encourage or engage with such content for clout. Safety > Social media trends.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user simply remarked, “Don’t give ideas, bro!”

As of now, Swiggy has not issued an official statement addressing the viral video or its social media engagement with the post.