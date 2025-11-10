 'Reelpagluu': Netizens React To Viral VIDEO Of Auto Driver Scrolling While Driving In Bihar
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Reelpagluu': Netizens React To Viral VIDEO Of Auto Driver Scrolling While Driving In Bihar

'Reelpagluu': Netizens React To Viral VIDEO Of Auto Driver Scrolling While Driving In Bihar

A woman shared a video on Instagram showing the driver of the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in scrolling through and sharing reels on the platform.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Viral VIDEO screengrab | Instagram/@ iam_anjalisingh

Patna: An incident that raises questions about road safety, not just for rickshaw passengers but also for others on the road, has come to light from Bihar. A woman shared a video on Instagram showing the driver of the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in scrolling through and sharing reels on the platform. The viral video was originally shared in August.

In her post, she mentioned that she began to panic after seeing how casually he managed his so-called “work-life balance” while driving on a busy road. The video shows, the driver driving with one hand and using his phone with the other.

The video was shared by 'iam_anjalisingh' on her Instagram handle. In her caption she said that she later stopped him from scrolling reels.

Read Also
Caught On Cam: Bus Driver Watches 'Bigg Boss' While Speeding At 80 Km/Hr; Raises Traveller's Safety...
article-image

Netizens React

FPJ Shorts
Aviation Milestone: Emirates Marks 40 Years Of Connecting India To World, Aims To Continue Investments With Latest Aircraft & Cargo Capabilities
Aviation Milestone: Emirates Marks 40 Years Of Connecting India To World, Aims To Continue Investments With Latest Aircraft & Cargo Capabilities
Palghar Crime: Thieves Steal Gold And Silver Ornaments Worth ₹3.92 Lakh In Broad Daylight Burglary At Virar East Flat; Case Registered
Palghar Crime: Thieves Steal Gold And Silver Ornaments Worth ₹3.92 Lakh In Broad Daylight Burglary At Virar East Flat; Case Registered
PM Modi To Visit Bhutan On November 11 To Boost Trade & Investment Ties
PM Modi To Visit Bhutan On November 11 To Boost Trade & Investment Ties
Bihar Elections 2025: Pawan Singh's Female Fan Goes Berserk To Meet Him; Actor Hugs & Clicks Picture With Her - Watch Video
Bihar Elections 2025: Pawan Singh's Female Fan Goes Berserk To Meet Him; Actor Hugs & Clicks Picture With Her - Watch Video

The viral video has received reactions from Netizens. One of the user said, "Reel receiver is a bus driver, I'm sitting behind him."

Netizens React

Netizens React |

"Reel se important kuch ni," another user said. Which roughly translates to, "Nothing is more important than the reel."

Netizens React

Netizens React |

A third user called the auto driver as "Reelpagluu."

Similar Incident

In a seperate incident, anothe video had gone viral on social media showing a VRL Travels bus driver watching Bigg Boss on his mobile phone while driving at nearly 80 kilometres per hour.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Reelpagluu': Netizens React To Viral VIDEO Of Auto Driver Scrolling While Driving In Bihar

'Reelpagluu': Netizens React To Viral VIDEO Of Auto Driver Scrolling While Driving In Bihar

Vlogger Shows Gutka-Stained Walls Exactly Below Penalty Warning Sign Inside Howrah Metro Station;...

Vlogger Shows Gutka-Stained Walls Exactly Below Penalty Warning Sign Inside Howrah Metro Station;...

Chinese Woman Throws Coffee At Staffer In ZUS Outlet Over 'Slow Service', Shocking Video Goes Viral

Chinese Woman Throws Coffee At Staffer In ZUS Outlet Over 'Slow Service', Shocking Video Goes Viral

PM Modi’s Sister Vasantiben’s Visit To Ganga Ghat Goes Viral; Netizens Praise Her Simplicity

PM Modi’s Sister Vasantiben’s Visit To Ganga Ghat Goes Viral; Netizens Praise Her Simplicity

'Pollution Mubarak Ho': Delhi Couple's Wedding Photoshoot Parody VIDEO Goes Viral As They Pose With...

'Pollution Mubarak Ho': Delhi Couple's Wedding Photoshoot Parody VIDEO Goes Viral As They Pose With...