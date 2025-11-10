'Reelpagluu': Netizens React To Viral VIDEO Of Auto Driver Scrolling While Driving In Bihar

Viral VIDEO screengrab | Instagram/@ iam_anjalisingh

Patna: An incident that raises questions about road safety, not just for rickshaw passengers but also for others on the road, has come to light from Bihar. A woman shared a video on Instagram showing the driver of the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in scrolling through and sharing reels on the platform. The viral video was originally shared in August.

In her post, she mentioned that she began to panic after seeing how casually he managed his so-called “work-life balance” while driving on a busy road. The video shows, the driver driving with one hand and using his phone with the other.

The video was shared by 'iam_anjalisingh' on her Instagram handle. In her caption she said that she later stopped him from scrolling reels.

Netizens React

The viral video has received reactions from Netizens. One of the user said, "Reel receiver is a bus driver, I'm sitting behind him."

"Reel se important kuch ni," another user said. Which roughly translates to, "Nothing is more important than the reel."

A third user called the auto driver as "Reelpagluu."

Similar Incident

In a seperate incident, anothe video had gone viral on social media showing a VRL Travels bus driver watching Bigg Boss on his mobile phone while driving at nearly 80 kilometres per hour.