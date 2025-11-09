Caught On Cam: Bus Driver Watches 'Bigg Boss' While Speeding At 80 Km/Hr; Raises Traveller's Safety Concerns | X @vijeshetty

A shocking video has gone viral on social media showing a VRL Travels bus driver watching Bigg Boss on his mobile phone while driving at nearly 80 kilometres per hour. The incident, which reportedly took place around 2:50 AM during a journey from Mumbai to Hyderabad, has sparked outrage among netizens, raising serious questions about passenger safety and driver discipline on private long-distance buses.

In the viral clip, the driver can be seen keeping his phone right below the steering wheel, streaming the popular TV show as he speeds along the highway in the middle of the night. Alarmed by the recklessness, a passenger filmed the act and shared it online, tagging VRL Travels in the complaint. The company responded swiftly, conducting an internal inquiry and confirming that the driver had been terminated from duty with immediate effect.

Big Boss is injurious to life & family😱pic.twitter.com/HzpHJE782N — Vije (@vijeshetty) November 8, 2025

Following the backlash, Vijayanand Travels, which operates VRL Travels, released an official statement apologizing for the incident. “We sincerely regret the inconvenience, fear, and distress you experienced during your journey on 27th October from Mumbai to Hyderabad. Passenger safety is our top priority, and we take such matters with the utmost seriousness,” the statement read.

The company added that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy for negligence, emphasizing that “the concerned driver has been relieved from duty with immediate effect due to his negligent behavior.”

Reassuring passengers, the company highlighted that with over 1,300 travel drivers and 10,000 logistics drivers, it conducts regular safety training and awareness programs. It further assured that strict instructions have been reinforced, prohibiting mobile phone usage while driving.

The incident has reignited debates about road safety and passengers' safety concerns, with many social media users urging authorities to implement stricter monitoring of transport operators to prevent such life-threatening negligence.