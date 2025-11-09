 Naked Intruder Threatens Woman In US, Gets Shot By 79-Year-Old Vietnam Veteran In Thrilling Fight | WATCH VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralNaked Intruder Threatens Woman In US, Gets Shot By 79-Year-Old Vietnam Veteran In Thrilling Fight | WATCH VIDEO

Naked Intruder Threatens Woman In US, Gets Shot By 79-Year-Old Vietnam Veteran In Thrilling Fight | WATCH VIDEO

A shocking incident from Los Angeles, California, has gone viral after a naked intruder was shot dead by a 79-year-old Vietnam War veteran in an act of self-defense. The dramatic confrontation unfolded on Tujunga Avenue, where the intruder reportedly broke into a home and began threatening a female tenant.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Naked Intruder Threatens Woman In US, Gets Shot By 79-Year-Old Vietnam Veteran In Thrilling Fight | WATCH VIDEO | X @Bubblebathgirl

A shocking incident from Los Angeles, California, has gone viral after a naked intruder was shot dead by a 79-year-old Vietnam War veteran in an act of self-defense. The dramatic confrontation unfolded on Tujunga Avenue, where the intruder reportedly broke into a home and began threatening a female tenant.

According to reports, the property’s landlord identified as Mr. Mendoza, a retired Vietnam War veteran, rushed to the scene after hearing the woman’s screams. Mendoza, who has lived on the property for years, initially tried to reason with the man, urging him to leave the premises and stop harassing the tenant. However, the intruder refused and became increasingly aggressive, escalating the situation into a violent physical altercation.

WATCH VIDEO:

Witnesses say the fight quickly turned dangerous as the naked man overpowered the elderly veteran, breaking his legs during the struggle. Despite his injuries, Mendoza managed to reach for his legally registered gun and fired three shots at the attacker in self-defense. The intruder was pronounced dead at the scene before emergency services arrived.

FPJ Shorts
'Unacceptable In A Civilised Society': Sarath Kumar Slams Body-Shaming Remarks On Gouri Kishan, Calls Them 'Below The Belt'
'Unacceptable In A Civilised Society': Sarath Kumar Slams Body-Shaming Remarks On Gouri Kishan, Calls Them 'Below The Belt'
Kolkata Shocker! 4-Year-Old Girl Abducted While Sleeping Beside Grandmother In Railway Shed, Raped And Dumped Near Hooghly Drain
Kolkata Shocker! 4-Year-Old Girl Abducted While Sleeping Beside Grandmother In Railway Shed, Raped And Dumped Near Hooghly Drain
Caught On Cam: Bus Driver Watches 'Bigg Boss' While Speeding At 80 Km/Hr; Raises Traveller's Safety Concerns
Caught On Cam: Bus Driver Watches 'Bigg Boss' While Speeding At 80 Km/Hr; Raises Traveller's Safety Concerns
Mumbai Weather Update: Air Quality Dips To 155 AQI As City Records 25°C & Clear Skies
Mumbai Weather Update: Air Quality Dips To 155 AQI As City Records 25°C & Clear Skies

Police later confirmed that the shooting appeared to be an act of justified self-defense, citing witness testimonies and video footage from nearby surveillance cameras. Mendoza was hospitalized for his leg injuries and is reportedly in stable condition.

Read Also
'Maathe Pe Ch***ya Likha Hai?: Video Shows Heated Debate Over Alleged QR-Code Scam At MCD Parking...
article-image

Many online users hailed Mendoza as a hero for his bravery in protecting the woman despite his age and severe injuries, "That brave veteran better not be prosecuted for anything. He needs a medal," wrote one user.

While one user commented, "That veteran is a hero and bless him I hope he recovers and is given an award for protecting and saving his neighbours. If the police even think of charging him for protecting the neighbours and himself then they’re just demonic."

Authorities have launched a formal investigation but indicated that no charges are expected against the veteran.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Naked Intruder Threatens Woman In US, Gets Shot By 79-Year-Old Vietnam Veteran In Thrilling Fight |...

Naked Intruder Threatens Woman In US, Gets Shot By 79-Year-Old Vietnam Veteran In Thrilling Fight |...

Caught On Cam: Bus Driver Watches 'Bigg Boss' While Speeding At 80 Km/Hr; Raises Traveller's Safety...

Caught On Cam: Bus Driver Watches 'Bigg Boss' While Speeding At 80 Km/Hr; Raises Traveller's Safety...

MP News: Clash Between Bhim Army and Hindu Groups in Datia Over Effigy Burning; Four Injured

MP News: Clash Between Bhim Army and Hindu Groups in Datia Over Effigy Burning; Four Injured

Sonam Bajwa Heartbroken After VIDEO Shows Dog Tied And Electrocuted To Death In Jaipur; Caretaker...

Sonam Bajwa Heartbroken After VIDEO Shows Dog Tied And Electrocuted To Death In Jaipur; Caretaker...

Viral VIDEO: Eagle Crashes Into Windscreen Of Speeding Train In J&K's Anantnag; Loco Pilot Injured

Viral VIDEO: Eagle Crashes Into Windscreen Of Speeding Train In J&K's Anantnag; Loco Pilot Injured