Naked Intruder Threatens Woman In US, Gets Shot By 79-Year-Old Vietnam Veteran In Thrilling Fight | WATCH VIDEO

Naked Intruder Threatens Woman In US, Gets Shot By 79-Year-Old Vietnam Veteran In Thrilling Fight

A shocking incident from Los Angeles, California, has gone viral after a naked intruder was shot dead by a 79-year-old Vietnam War veteran in an act of self-defense. The dramatic confrontation unfolded on Tujunga Avenue, where the intruder reportedly broke into a home and began threatening a female tenant.

According to reports, the property’s landlord identified as Mr. Mendoza, a retired Vietnam War veteran, rushed to the scene after hearing the woman’s screams. Mendoza, who has lived on the property for years, initially tried to reason with the man, urging him to leave the premises and stop harassing the tenant. However, the intruder refused and became increasingly aggressive, escalating the situation into a violent physical altercation.

WATCH VIDEO:

Naked man speaking in a foreign tongue in Los Angeles on Friday terrorized a community, broke into a home and broke the legs of a Vietnam veteran.



The veteran defended himself and his community by then opening fire on the man, hitting him three times, ending him.



(cbsla on TT) pic.twitter.com/7uoGSgLjjq — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 8, 2025

Witnesses say the fight quickly turned dangerous as the naked man overpowered the elderly veteran, breaking his legs during the struggle. Despite his injuries, Mendoza managed to reach for his legally registered gun and fired three shots at the attacker in self-defense. The intruder was pronounced dead at the scene before emergency services arrived.

Police later confirmed that the shooting appeared to be an act of justified self-defense, citing witness testimonies and video footage from nearby surveillance cameras. Mendoza was hospitalized for his leg injuries and is reportedly in stable condition.

Many online users hailed Mendoza as a hero for his bravery in protecting the woman despite his age and severe injuries, "That brave veteran better not be prosecuted for anything. He needs a medal," wrote one user.

While one user commented, "That veteran is a hero and bless him I hope he recovers and is given an award for protecting and saving his neighbours. If the police even think of charging him for protecting the neighbours and himself then they’re just demonic."

Authorities have launched a formal investigation but indicated that no charges are expected against the veteran.