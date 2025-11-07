'Maathe Pe Ch***ya Likha Hai?: Video Shows Heated Debate Over Alleged QR-Code Scam At MCD Parking Lot; Paytm, Razorpay Founders React

Video Shows Heated Debate Over Alleged QR-Code Scam At MCD Parking Lot; Paytm, Razorpay Founders React | X @Prof_Cheems

A heated debate broke out in Delhi at an MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) parking lot when a car owner alleged that the parking staff for swapped the payment QR code of the parking fees to a private account. The video has since become a talking point on social media, and even the founders of fintech companies like Paytm & Razorpay have reacted to the video.

The 38-seconds video starts with the car owner scanning the QR code given by the parking staff for payment fees. After scanning the car driver questions the staff about the different name on the payment landing page, instead of MCD's official account. The parking staff responds by showing the same and only QR code he had.

WATCH VIDEO:

New Scam Unlocked 🔓 pic.twitter.com/JfZSIK3sQm — Prof cheems ॐ (@Prof_Cheems) November 6, 2025

The car driver alleges that the staff member scammed him with the wrong QR and used a different or personal account to loot people. He said that the name appearing on the QR code was Vinod Kumar, while the staff also confirmed his name as Vinod Kumar when questioned in the video. "Pagal bana rahe ho? MCD ka parking hai toh MCD ka naam aana chahiye..Maathe pe ch***iya likha hai mere? Main Vinod Kumar ko paise kyun dunga?," the driver was heard saying in the viral video.

Alleged Scam Explained:

The video has sparked debate on the Internet, with a few netizens claiming that 'such scams have become common in Delhi,' while some of the users have commented in support of the staff, saying that the QR code could be a private contractor hired by the authority. "MCD/Municipal authorities don't collect parking charges themselves. They auctioned and gave a contract to the contractor. The contractor pays the authority a lump sum amount. Charge the contractor account. Nothing scam in it," wrote one user.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Paytm, Razorpay Founders React to Viral Video:

Razorpay founder, Shashank Kumar, reacted to the viral video, saying that they will improve the features in the upcoming software update. He wrote, "In the next software upgrade, we will disable gallery access unless really needed for the seller."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While, soon after Shashank Kumar's reaction went viral, Paytm founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma quipped, "Only Paytm Soundbox solves the problem for many offline scams!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The viral moment has grabbed widespread attention and has raised concerns about such financial scams in major cities.