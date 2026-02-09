MP News: Public Thrashes Drunkard After He Creates Ruckus Outside Police Station, Hurls Abuses At Passersby In Chhatarpur -- VIDEO

MP News: Drunk Man Creates Ruckus Outside Fights With Family In Chhatarpur, Public Thrashes Him -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video went viral on social media, showing a drunk man creating chaos outside a police outpost, on Monday. Angry, commuters thrashed him on the middle of the road, before cops could take any action.

The viral video is said to be from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur city.

The man, appearing to be in inebriated condition, reached at Chhatrasal Square, right in front of a police outpost. He was seen abusing and by, which made the poeple furious present at the spot.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Drunk Man’s Ruckus Turns Costly Near Police Outpost In #Chhatarpur, Public Thrashes Him; Video Goes Viral#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/3jdHtPvbdn — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 9, 2026

In the video, the accused could be seen engaged in a fight with a man. The wife of the man got involved in the fight after which police intervened and took charge of the matter.

Later, the police than took the accused in custody.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Accused misbehaved with a family

According to eyewitnesses, the man was hurling abuses at people passing by. When he misbehaved with a family, the situation escalated.

Family members and nearby locals caught hold of him and beat him up.

A video of the incident shows men, women, elderly persons, and even a small child involved in the scuffle.

The video has gone viral on social media, attracting a lot of condemnation from the netizens.

After receiving information, police reached the spot, brought the situation under control, and took the drunk man to the police outpost.

Peace was restored after police intervention.

Police are currently investigating the entire incident. The viral video is also being examined to assess the sequence of events.