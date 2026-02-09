MP News: Two Students Beaten, Robbed, Kidnapped At Knife Point While Going Home In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two college students were allegedly kidnapped at knife point by a group of miscreants on Sunday.

They were beaten and robbed by the group of miscreants while they were returning home from a party late at night.

The shocking incident has created fear among residents and students in the city.

According to the complaint, the victims, 20-year-old Lakshya Jha and Abhinav Shrivastava, were on their way back when some unknown men stopped their car on the road.

How was the kidnapping done?

The attackers blocked their vehicle and threatened them with a knife. The students were then forced out of the car and taken hostage.

The accused reportedly kept the students captive for several hours and drove them around different parts of the city. During this time, the victims were beaten and threatened. The miscreants also demanded money from them.

Police said that the attackers forced one of the students to transfer Rs 20,000 through UPI using an online money app. They also took away a gold ring from the victims. The students said the men kept warning them not to report the matter to the police.

After robbing and assaulting them, the accused left the students on a deserted road and fled the spot. The frightened students somehow reached a safe place and later went to the police station.

Both victims have filed a complaint at Gohalpur police station. Based on their statement, the police have registered an FIR against unknown persons.

Officers are now checking CCTV cameras in nearby areas and trying to identify the suspects. A search operation has also been started to catch the accused.

Police officials said strict action will be taken once the culprits are caught. They have also advised people, especially students, to stay alert while traveling late at night.

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety in the city, and residents are demanding stronger patrolling and quick action from the police.