 MP News: Four Members Of Multani Gang Held For Garlic Theft
Based on the report, police registered a case under Section 303(2) of BNS and initiated an investigation. SHO Vyas formed a special team that conducted the investigation based on technical evidence, scientific analysis and CCTV footage. The investigation revealed the involvement of the Multani gang from the Multanpura area. Police cordoned off the area and apprehended the accused.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 11:09 PM IST
MP News: Four Members Of Multani Gang Held For Garlic Theft

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Daloda police in Mandsaur district arrested four members of the notorious Multani gang involved in garlic theft and recovered approximately five quintals of stolen goods.

The arrests were made following a complaint by Bherulal Mali (26) and Mangibai Mali of Aakya village, who approached Daloda police station alleging that unidentified thieves had stolen nearly five quintals of garlic from their premises.

Based on the report, police registered a case under Section 303(2) of BNS and initiated an investigation. SHO Vyas formed a special team that conducted the investigation based on technical evidence, scientific analysis and CCTV footage.

The investigation revealed the involvement of the Multani gang from the Multanpura area. Police cordoned off the area and apprehended the accused.

The arrested accused were identified as Niyazu Teni, Firoz, Sadiq and Shohel. All are residents of Multanpura under YD Nagar police station.

Police seized the entire five quintals of stolen garlic from the accused and are investigating whether the gang is involved in other similar thefts in the area, said police.

