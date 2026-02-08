MP News: Congress Flags Irregularities In Khandwa Coop Bank Appointments | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Allegations have surfaced over recent appointments in the Khandwa District Central Cooperative Bank, with claims that ineligible employees were promoted in violation of service rules and prescribed norms.

Congress District President Uttampal Singh submitted a written complaint to Khandwa collector addressed to the Chief Minister, questioning the credibility of the selection committee and demanding a high-level inquiry.

The controversy pertains to direct recruitment to Society Manager posts, where only 10 out of 92 applicants were declared eligible this year, compared to 56 in 2023. Congress has alleged that deserving candidates were sidelined while favored but unqualified employees were regularised.

The bank recently released a list of 24 employees selected as managers based on seniority following a December 30, 2025 committee meeting.

Alleging that multiple appointments are under scrutiny, the Congress leader said in his complaint that preliminary findings revealed that between 2005 and 2013, several assistants were irregularly promoted to managerial posts, bypassing the 2013 service rules. Many of them lacked mandatory computer certification, while some had not completed the required 10 years of service, he claimed.

He further stated that serious allegations have surfaced against certain officials, including Deepak Meena of Bori Sarai, who was earlier accused of irregularities in the PDS. Singh has demanded a comprehensive investigation, strict action against the responsible officials, and a transparent recruitment process to restore trust in the cooperative banking system. The administration’s formal response is awaited.