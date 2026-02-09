Indore News: 15-Year-Old Missing Teen Found Dead In Dry Well

Indore News: Missing Teen Found Dead In Dry Well |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic spread in the Khajrana area on Sunday after the body of a 15-year-old boy was found in a dry well located behind the C-21 Business Park near Radisson Square.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the boy was playing with other children when one of them allegedly pushed him, causing him to fall into the well.

Currently, police believe the act was accidental rather than intentional; however, they are questioning the other children to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

The rescue operation was particularly risky as a snake was spotted inside the well. The body was eventually recovered by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Sendhav said that the deceased was identified as Sameer (15), son of the late Dharmendra Rathore, a resident of Ramkrishna Bagh Colony. The family had reported him missing on Saturday evening, prompting a police search.

On Sunday afternoon, police received information that a child s body had been spotted inside a dry well near the C-21 Business Park mall. Officers reached the spot and recovered the body with the assistance of the SDRF team. Sameer, whose father had passed away from cancer, worked at a garage and was currently living at his maternal grandfather s house.

Accident or Murder?

DCP (Zone-2) Kumar Prateek said that preliminary information suggests Sameer was playing with other children at the time of the incident. However, it remains unclear exactly how he ended up in the well. Initial findings indicate that the other boys pushed the victim during play, resulting in the fatal fall as the boundary wall of the well was only around one to one and half feet high.

At this stage, police believe the push was accidental. The exact nature of the incident is expected to be clarified following the post-mortem report and further questioning of the children who were present, DCP Prateek added.