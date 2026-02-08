 MP News: Minister Chauhan Counters Congress Criticism On Union Budget
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
article-image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State for Scheduled Caste Welfare, Nagar Singh Chauhan and Khandwa MP Gyaneshwar Patil highlighted 24 major announcements made Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget 2026-27.

The two BJP leaders, while addressing a press conference at the party office on Sunday, explained the key provisions of the Union Budget.

article-image

Responding to criticism by the opposition Congress, the MoS said there is a nationwide atmosphere of positivity over the Union Budget, which strengthens the vision of a developed India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He alleged that it is the Congress’s habit to create obstacles in development and public welfare schemes instead of supporting them.

Chauhan said the budget focuses on infrastructure, environment, urban and rural development, employment generation, women empowerment and youth self-reliance. He described it as a “knowledge budget” that prioritises the poor, farmers, youth and women through the ‘G-Y-A-N’ framework.

He elaborated that the budget lays a strong foundation for fulfilling the aspirations of 140 crore citizens and will be remembered as a milestone in India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation.

Former district president Parsaram Chauhan conducted the press conference. District BJP President Nanda Brahmane, former agriculture minister and Khargone MLA Balkrishna Patidar, Maheshwar MLA Rajkumar Mev and other leaders were present.

