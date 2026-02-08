 MP News: Family Blocks Road After Teenage Girl Ends Life In Neemuch
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The suicide of a teenage girl triggered a protest in Dhaba village of Neemuch district, with family members and villagers blocking the Jawasa intersection on the Neemuch–Jhalawar State Highway on Sunday.

The protest disrupted traffic movement on the stretch. The kin of the deceased demanded immediate arrest of the people named in the suicide note.

The deceased, Anjali Nayak, daughter of Dinesh Nayak, allegedly took her life after leaving a suicide note on February 4. Her family alleged that she had been subjected to physical abuse and mental harassment by her aunts for a long time. Distressed by the alleged harassment, Anjali named her aunt in the suicide note before taking the extreme step.

Police said the girl ended her life by jumping into a well near the village. Her body was recovered on February 6.

Anjali’s parents accused the police administration of negligence, claiming that no concrete action had been taken against those named in the suicide note even four days after the incident. They said they were compelled to block the road to seek justice.

On receiving information, police and administrative officials reached the spot and held discussions with the protesting family. Initially firm on their demand for immediate arrests and a fair investigation, the family later lifted the blockade after being assured of appropriate action.

City police station in-charge Pushpa Chouhan said all aspects of the case, including the suicide note, are being thoroughly investigated. Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received, she added.

