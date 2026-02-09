 MP News: Bank Employee Steals ₹13.5 Lakh During ATM Cash Loading In Jabalpur; Probe Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Bank Employee Steals ₹13.5 Lakh During ATM Cash Loading In Jabalpur; Probe Underway

MP News: Bank Employee Steals ₹13.5 Lakh During ATM Cash Loading In Jabalpur; Probe Underway

A theft of Rs 13.5 lakh was detected at a Canara Bank ATM in Ranital, Jabalpur, after a daily wage employee allegedly siphoned cash during loading. The accused, Manish Karihar, absconded after misappropriating money over three months. Lordganj police have registered a case and launched a manhunt.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Bank Employee Steals ₹13.5 Lakh During ATM Cash Loading In Jabalpur; Probe Underway | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A private bank employee allegedly siphoned off ₹13.5 lakh while loading cash into an ATM in Jabalpur on Sunday.

The incident took place at a Canara Bank branch in Ranital area of Jabalpur. Lordganj police registered a case and launched a manhunt to trace the accused.

The theft came to light during routine checks when bank officials noticed a shortage of cash in the ATM. After verifying records, they found that money had been missing during the cash loading process.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Manish Karihar, a resident of Ranital, who had been working as a daily wage employee with the bank for nearly 10 years. He was responsible for helping with ATM cash loading and maintenance work.

FPJ Shorts
Thinking Beyond Exams: PM Modi Lauds Students' 'Viksit Bharat' Vision At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026
Thinking Beyond Exams: PM Modi Lauds Students' 'Viksit Bharat' Vision At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026
AP SET 2025: Application Closes Today At apset.net.in; Direct Link To Apply Here.
AP SET 2025: Application Closes Today At apset.net.in; Direct Link To Apply Here.
Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: Pickup Vehicle Mows Down 40-Year-Old Security Guard In Powai; FIR Registered
Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: Pickup Vehicle Mows Down 40-Year-Old Security Guard In Powai; FIR Registered
'PM Ki Bhi Toh Koi Spine...': Aakash Chopra Questions Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Resolve Amid PCB-ICC Talks On IND Vs PAK Boycott
'PM Ki Bhi Toh Koi Spine...': Aakash Chopra Questions Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Resolve Amid PCB-ICC Talks On IND Vs PAK Boycott

Investigators said Karihar allegedly siphoned off small amounts of money from the ATM cash cassette over a period of three months to avoid suspicion. By repeatedly taking cash in parts, he reportedly managed to steal a total of ₹13.5 lakh.

Read Also
MP News: ₹82.4 Lakh FDR Fraud; FIR Against Private Firm Official, Ex-Bank Officer in Jabalpur
article-image

During Inspection

The matter came to light when the authorities checked cash before installing a new ATM machine, as the old one was malfunctioned.

Manish Karihar, is a daily wage employee, had been working at the Canara Bank branch in Ranital for approximately 10 years.

Read Also
MP News: ₹82.4 Lakh FDR Fraud; FIR Against Private Firm Official, Ex-Bank Officer in Jabalpur
article-image

The bank management made a major discovery during the internal investigation when they found a significant cash shortage in the ATM and noticed irregularities in the cash loading records, which raised suspicion of possible theft over the past few months.

Following the complaint, the Lordganj police station registered a case and launched a detailed search operation to trace and arrest the accused, who has been absconding since the matter came to light.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Bank Employee Steals ₹13.5 Lakh During ATM Cash Loading In Jabalpur; Probe Underway
MP News: Bank Employee Steals ₹13.5 Lakh During ATM Cash Loading In Jabalpur; Probe Underway
MP News: Two Students Beaten, Robbed, Kidnapped At Knife Point While Going Home In Jabalpur
MP News: Two Students Beaten, Robbed, Kidnapped At Knife Point While Going Home In Jabalpur
Bhopal News: National Human Rights Commission Member Measures Distance Between Temple & Liquor Shop
Bhopal News: National Human Rights Commission Member Measures Distance Between Temple & Liquor Shop
Madhya Pradesh February 9, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings, Warm Afternoons; State Sees...
Madhya Pradesh February 9, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings, Warm Afternoons; State Sees...
Bhopal News: High Court Chief Justices Stress Courtroom Justice, Warn Against Media Trials
Bhopal News: High Court Chief Justices Stress Courtroom Justice, Warn Against Media Trials