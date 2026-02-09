MP News: Bank Employee Steals ₹13.5 Lakh During ATM Cash Loading In Jabalpur; Probe Underway | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A private bank employee allegedly siphoned off ₹13.5 lakh while loading cash into an ATM in Jabalpur on Sunday.

The incident took place at a Canara Bank branch in Ranital area of Jabalpur. Lordganj police registered a case and launched a manhunt to trace the accused.

The theft came to light during routine checks when bank officials noticed a shortage of cash in the ATM. After verifying records, they found that money had been missing during the cash loading process.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Manish Karihar, a resident of Ranital, who had been working as a daily wage employee with the bank for nearly 10 years. He was responsible for helping with ATM cash loading and maintenance work.

Investigators said Karihar allegedly siphoned off small amounts of money from the ATM cash cassette over a period of three months to avoid suspicion. By repeatedly taking cash in parts, he reportedly managed to steal a total of ₹13.5 lakh.

During Inspection

The matter came to light when the authorities checked cash before installing a new ATM machine, as the old one was malfunctioned.

Following the complaint, the Lordganj police station registered a case and launched a detailed search operation to trace and arrest the accused, who has been absconding since the matter came to light.