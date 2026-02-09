 Video Shows Truck Overloaded With Sugarcane Overturning On Amroha NH-9; Bikers Behind Ensure They Don't Get Crushed
An overloaded sugarcane-laden truck overturned on NH-9 in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha on Sunday night, triggering chaos and traffic disruption. A live video of the incident has gone viral, showing the truck tilting before losing balance and spilling sugarcane on the road. Police cleared the stretch after removing the debris. No casualties were reported.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@Benarasiyaa

Amroha: An overloaded truck carrying sugarcane overturned on National Highway 9 (NH-9) in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha on Sunday night. A live video of the incident is rapidly going viral on social media. The accident caused chaos and traffic disruptions on the highway.

The video was shot by a man in a vehicle behind the truck. The truck can be seen tilted towards the left. When it comes near a Swift car parked at the side of the road, the man recording the video can be heard saying, "Swift ki ma na ch*d jaye." After moving forward a few metres, the truck lost balance and overturned, resulting in the sugarcane falling onto the road.

The accident took place at Iqbal Nagar, a locality along the NH-9 highway in Joya, within the Didauli police station area.

After the accident, a long traffic jam formed on the highway and panic gripped the nearby area. Police arrived at the spot immediately after receiving information and controlled the traffic. They called in another truck to clear the sugarcane from the road and restore traffic flow. Fortunately, no major casualties have been confirmed.

