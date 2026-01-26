 UP: CCTV Captures Daylight Firing Outside House In Amroha; Probe Launched
Three armed men allegedly opened fire outside a house in Amroha’s Rajabpur area, threatening a woman before fleeing in a car. The incident, linked to a personal dispute, was captured on CCTV and later went viral. Police confirmed the video is from January 23 and said efforts are underway to identify the accused.

Vinay Mishra
Updated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
Panic gripped a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district after three armed men allegedly opened fire outside a house in broad daylight to assert dominance. The incident took place in the Rajabpur police station area, and CCTV footage of the firing has now surfaced, triggering concern among residents.

According to local reports, the incident occurred three days ago in Khalkpur village. The accused arrived in a car, with one of them wearing a mask while the other two had their faces uncovered. The trio reportedly entered the house premises, threatened a woman standing at the doorstep, and then fired two rounds before fleeing the spot in their vehicle. No injuries were reported, but the sudden gunfire created fear and chaos in the locality.

Residents said the firing appeared to be linked to a personal dispute, though the exact motive is yet to be confirmed. The entire incident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

Reacting to the viral video, Amroha police said the clip dates back to January 23, 2026. In an official statement, police assured that the accused would be identified and strict legal action would be taken. Officials also maintained that the law and order situation in the area remains under control.

An investigation is currently underway.

