 11 Dead, 12 Seriously Injured After Gunmen Open Fire at Soccer Field In Central Mexico| Disturbing Video Surfaces
At least 11 people were killed and 12 critically injured after gunmen opened fire on a crowd at a soccer field in Mexico’s Guanajuato state on Sunday. Ten victims died at the scene, while one later succumbed at hospital. Authorities are investigating as officials seek federal help amid escalating cartel-linked violence in the region.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
X/@MORRIS80766176

At least 11 people were killed and 12 others critically injured after gunmen opened fire on a crowd gathered at a soccer field in central Mexico on Sunday, Associated Press reported.

According to report published in AP, Authorities said ten people were killed at the scene, while another victim succumbed to injuries later at a hospital. Among those wounded were a woman and a minor, local officials confirmed. The attack took place in the Loma de Flores neighborhood of Salamanca after a soccer match.

Videos from the incident show multiple bodies lying motionless on the ground, with visible pools and stains of blood near several victims. The footage contains extremely disturbing real crime scene visuals showing deceased civilians.

Mayor Appeals for Federal Intervention

City Mayor César Prieto described the incident as part of an ongoing “crime wave” gripping the area and publicly appealed to President Claudia Sheinbaum for immediate federal assistance to curb the violence. He stressed the need for stronger security measures and coordinated action to protect civilians.

Investigation Underway, Security Reinforced

The Guanajuato state prosecutor’s office said it has launched a formal investigation and is working closely with federal authorities to strengthen security in and around the affected area.

Guanajuato at the Center of Cartel Violence

Guanajuato has emerged as one of Mexico’s most violent states in recent years, largely due to brutal turf wars between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel.

