Himachal: Video Of Heated Argument Between Woman Tourist And Cab Driver Goes Viral

A video showing a heated argument between a woman tourist and a man believed to be a cab driver has gone viral on social media, with users claiming the incident took place in Himachal Pradesh. However, the exact location and date of the incident have not yet been officially confirmed.

In the viral clip, the man can be heard asking the woman for payment, while the woman is seen demanding the return of Rs 11,000. During the argument, the driver allegedly addresses the woman using the word “beti,” while the woman is heard speaking to him in an aggressive tone. She repeatedly tells him not to misbehave and threatens him during the altercation.

The woman can also be heard saying that the driver is arguing over Rs 3,000 while not returning the Rs 11,000 she claims to have paid earlier. At one point, she asks him to remain quiet, escalating the confrontation further.

The video has triggered mixed reactions online. Some users have come out in support of the woman, claiming the driver deliberately started recording and used inappropriate language. Others have criticised the woman, saying such behaviour by tourists damages the image of popular travel destinations.