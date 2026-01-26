 Himachal: Video Of Heated Argument Between Woman Tourist And Cab Driver Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHimachal: Video Of Heated Argument Between Woman Tourist And Cab Driver Goes Viral

Himachal: Video Of Heated Argument Between Woman Tourist And Cab Driver Goes Viral

A viral video shows a heated argument between a woman tourist and a man believed to be a cab driver, reportedly from Himachal Pradesh. The woman demands ₹11,000 while the driver asks for payment. The clip has drawn mixed reactions online, with authorities yet to verify the incident’s location and authenticity.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 06:31 PM IST
article-image

A video showing a heated argument between a woman tourist and a man believed to be a cab driver has gone viral on social media, with users claiming the incident took place in Himachal Pradesh. However, the exact location and date of the incident have not yet been officially confirmed.

In the viral clip, the man can be heard asking the woman for payment, while the woman is seen demanding the return of Rs 11,000. During the argument, the driver allegedly addresses the woman using the word “beti,” while the woman is heard speaking to him in an aggressive tone. She repeatedly tells him not to misbehave and threatens him during the altercation.

Read Also
Himachal Pradesh: Video Shows Frustrated Tourists Stranded In 8-km Traffic Jam Amid Heavy Snow In...
article-image

The woman can also be heard saying that the driver is arguing over Rs 3,000 while not returning the Rs 11,000 she claims to have paid earlier. At one point, she asks him to remain quiet, escalating the confrontation further.

The video has triggered mixed reactions online. Some users have come out in support of the woman, claiming the driver deliberately started recording and used inappropriate language. Others have criticised the woman, saying such behaviour by tourists damages the image of popular travel destinations.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi’s Rajasthani Safa Steals Spotlight On 77th Republic Day
PM Modi’s Rajasthani Safa Steals Spotlight On 77th Republic Day
Punjabi Actor Jayy Randhawa Suffers Head Injury While Performing Jump Scene During Ishqnama 56 Shoot In Amritsar, Rushed To Hospital- VIDEO
Punjabi Actor Jayy Randhawa Suffers Head Injury While Performing Jump Scene During Ishqnama 56 Shoot In Amritsar, Rushed To Hospital- VIDEO
Mumbai: Former BEST Employees To Launch Indefinite Chain Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan From January 27 | Here's What Happened
Mumbai: Former BEST Employees To Launch Indefinite Chain Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan From January 27 | Here's What Happened
Champion OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Roshan Meka's Film
Champion OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Roshan Meka's Film

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi’s Rajasthani Safa Steals Spotlight On 77th Republic Day
PM Modi’s Rajasthani Safa Steals Spotlight On 77th Republic Day
Himachal: Video Of Heated Argument Between Woman Tourist And Cab Driver Goes Viral
Himachal: Video Of Heated Argument Between Woman Tourist And Cab Driver Goes Viral
'Don't Work For Someone's Appreciation Or Criticism': Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh...
'Don't Work For Someone's Appreciation Or Criticism': Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh...
VIDEO: Tandoor Worker Caught Spitting On Rotis In UP's Hathras
VIDEO: Tandoor Worker Caught Spitting On Rotis In UP's Hathras
BSP Chief Mayawati Extends Wishes On 77th Republic Day, Reiterates Bharat Ratna Demand For Kanshi...
BSP Chief Mayawati Extends Wishes On 77th Republic Day, Reiterates Bharat Ratna Demand For Kanshi...