Himachal Pradesh: Video Shows Frustrated Tourists Stranded In 8-km Traffic Jam Amid Heavy Snow In Manali

X/@SachinGupta

Ahead of the long weekend, Manali in Himachal Pradesh witnessed severe chaos as heavy snowfall trapped thousands of tourists in their vehicles. Overcrowded streets and snow-blocked roads forced authorities to provide food and essentials to stranded visitors, with traffic jams stretching up to 8 km.

Viral Video Captures Panic and Frustration

A video posted on X shows tourists stuck in their cars, trying to navigate snow-laden streets, while others are standing outside, visibly frustrated.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The man recording the footage is heard asking: "Bhaiya, aage kya scene hai? Kab tak khulega yeh?" "Phone nahi lag raha… network bhi nahi aa raha!

The video shows widespread irritation as families struggle to cope with sub-zero temperatures.

Roads Across the State Severely Affected

According to NDTV, of the 685 roads blocked across Himachal Pradesh, the worst-hit was the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti with 292 blocked roads. Other affected districts included Chamba (132), Mandi (126), Kullu (79), Sirmour (29), Kinnaur (20), Kangra (4), Una (2), and Solan (1).

The entire Kinnaur district and towns in Shimla district including Narkanda, Jubbal, Kotkhai, Kumarsain, Kharapathar, Rohru, and Chopal remain cut off due to heavy snowfall, a government official said.

Authorities Respond

State authorities have been actively distributing food, blankets, and essential supplies to tourists stranded in vehicles and remote areas. Police and traffic officials are also working to manage the mounting traffic congestion on major tourist routes.