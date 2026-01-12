 Himachal Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Child Dies, Several Feared Trapped As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Solan Residential Buildings; Videos Surface
Himachal Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Child Dies, Several Feared Trapped As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Solan Residential Buildings; Videos Surface

A massive fire broke out in residential buildings in Solan’s Arki town, Himachal Pradesh, killing a 7-year-old child & trapping several others, including women and children. Exploding LPG cylinders worsened the blaze, complicating rescue efforts. Authorities, including NDRF & SDRF, are conducting relief operations. Political leaders expressed grief & urged swift assistance & rehabilitation.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Shimla: A seven-year-old child was burned alive, and several, comprising two women and four children, were feared trapped in a massive fire that broke out early Monday in residential buildings located in the old bus stand area of Arki town in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district.

About The Incident

The situation turned worse after several LPG cylinders exploded, causing the fire to spread rapidly and making it difficult for firefighters to control the blaze.

Solan Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh told the media that police and fire brigade teams were on the spot for the rescue operation.

He said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been deployed to speed up the relief and rescue operations.

Local legislator Sanjay Awasthi said eight to nine people are feared trapped in the fire.

He said the deceased child belonged to a family of migrant labourers.

Officials said six to seven cylinders exploded, intensifying the fire and causing extensive damage to nearby structures.

State BJP President Rajiv Bindal and Member of Parliament Suresh Kashyap expressed grief over the incident. They said the terrible incident has shaken the entire state.

“The untimely death of the child is extremely tragic. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this unbearable pain,” they said.

They urged the administration to continue the search for the missing people on a war footing and to provide all possible assistance to the affected families immediately.

Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, and MP Anurag Thakur also expressed deep sorrow over the incident. They extended their condolences to the family of the deceased child and prayed for the speedy and safe recovery of the injured and missing people.

The BJP leadership said immediate steps should also be taken for the rehabilitation and compensation of the traders and families who have suffered heavy financial losses in this tragedy.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

