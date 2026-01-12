BSF Trooper Dies In Fire Incident At Bandipora Barracks In Jammu & Kashmir | File Pic (Representative Image)

Srinagar: A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was killed on Monday in a fire incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A statement by the fire and emergency services department said, “A fire incident was reported at Madar, Bandipora, at around 2.34 a.m. today. On receipt of the call, fire and emergency services from the District Fire Headquarters Bandipora were immediately rushed to the spot. As the flames were very high, the additional reinforcement was also mobilised promptly."

“Upon arrival, it was found that the entire wooden barrack fitted with GCI sheets was fully engulfed in flames. The intensity of the fire was extremely high, leaving no possible way for immediate search and rescue operations at that stage. The barrack comprised three rooms, of which two rooms were being used for residential purposes by BSF jawans, while one room was being used as a barber shop," the statement said.

“Firefighting operations were launched immediately, and the fire was brought under control. After completion of the cooling operation, one dead body was recovered from the debris of the gutted wooden barrack<" the officials said.

The deceased was later identified as Ramesh Kumar, a washerman of 62 Battalion BSF. The body of the deceased was handed over to the higher authorities of 62 BN BSF for further legal formalities.

“The operation was headed by LFM Ghulam Nabi under the direct supervision of Assistant Director Mohammad Arif Mir, with effective mobilisation and coordination by the Mobilising Officer, Aijaz Ahmad Shah. The cause of the fire is under investigation,” the statement said.

More details were awaited on the fire incident.

Most fire incidents in the winter months occur due to electric and other heating appliances. Sometimes, electric short circuits and at other times wood or charcoal-lit heating appliances trigger unfortunate fire incidents in the winter months in Kashmir. At times, even short circuits/overheating of electric blankets have resulted in devastating fire incidents in the past.

