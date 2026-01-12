 Air India Flight From Delhi To Vijayawada Diverted To Jaipur Due To Medical Emergency
An Air India flight AI2517 from New Delhi to Vijayawada was diverted to Jaipur on Monday morning due to a medical emergency involving an elderly passenger. The passenger was deboarded and taken to a hospital in Jaipur. The flight, operated with an A320 aircraft, resumed its journey after the emergency. No official comment was made by Air India.

Monday, January 12, 2026
article-image
Air India Flight From Delhi To Vijayawada Diverted To Jaipur Due To Medical Emergency | Representative Image

New Delhi: An Air India flight from the national capital to Vijayawada was diverted to Jaipur due to a medical emergency on Monday morning, according to a source.

The source said an elderly passenger became unwell onboard the flight AI2517 following which the flight was diverted to Jaipur where the passenger was deboarded and taken to hospital.

Information available with flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that the flight was operated with an A320 aircraft.

