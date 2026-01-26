PM Modi’s Rajasthani Safa Steals Spotlight On 77th Republic Day

PM Modi's maroon Pagdi steals spotlight on 77th Republic Day. | ANI

New Delhi: On the occasion of India's 77th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s choice of headgear once again became a major talking point, drawing widespread admiration, media attention, and social media buzz across the country.

While paying solemn tributes to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial early in the day, PM Modi wore a deep maroon Rajasthani-style safa (pagdi), which immediately attracted public and media interest.

The turban featured intricate golden zari motifs, vibrant yellow accents, and subtle elements of the classic bandhej (tie-dye) pattern, often associated with Rajasthan’s rich textile heritage and traditional craftsmanship.

The rich maroon hue, symbolising bravery, sacrifice, and valour, perfectly complemented the occasion’s reflective and patriotic tone, while the golden peacock feather motifs and mustard-yellow highlights added a sense of regal elegance and cultural depth.

Paired with his signature light blue bandhgala coat, navy blue kurta, and white trousers, the pagdi stood out as a distinctive blend of tradition, symbolism, and contemporary style.

Many observers interpreted the choice as a nod to Rajasthan’s warrior legacy and India’s armed forces, with some reports suggesting subtle tributes to historical valour, self-reliance, and national pride, themes central to this year’s Republic Day celebrations.

The headgear quickly went viral on social media platforms, with users praising its craftsmanship, colour combination, and aesthetic appeal. Several posts highlighted the turban as a reflection of India’s diverse cultural traditions.

News outlets also highlighted it as one of the standout elements of the day’s events, with headlines describing how the deep maroon, golden motif turban “stole the show” during the ceremonial proceedings.

Comparisons to PM Modi’s previous Republic Day looks -- ranging from bright red Bandhani styles to multi-coloured safas -- underscored his long-standing tradition of incorporating regional Indian craftsmanship into national occasions.

Fashion analysts noted the pagdi’s impeccable tying in the classic Rajasthani style, emphasising its role in projecting cultural pride amid the grandeur of the military parade at Kartavya Path.

As images circulated widely across digital platforms, the turban came to symbolise how personal style can honour national heritage, unity, and collective identity.

This year’s choice further reinforced PM Modi’s pattern of meaningful attire on Republic Day, turning a simple headgear into a powerful emblem of respect, tradition, and contemporary leadership.

