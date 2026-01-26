PM Narendra Modi Arrives At War Memorial In Delhi Wearing Red & Gold Turban; His Republic Day Look Is A Celebration Of Indian Tradition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the start of 77th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital by paying homage to India’s fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Monday, January 26, 2026. The solemn ceremony honoured soldiers who sacrificed their lives in service of the nation and set the tone for the 77th Republic Day commemorations.
For the occasion, the Prime Minister embraced India’s rich sartorial heritage, arriving in a striking red turban adorned with gold detailing and subtle multicoloured accents.
He paired it with a navy blue kurta, a light navy blue Nehru jacket and a crisp white pyjama, creating a look that blended tradition and honoured Indian heritage.
Take a look:
