VIDEO: Tandoor Worker Caught Spitting On Rotis In UP's Hathras

A disturbing incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, where a tandoor worker was allegedly caught spitting on rotis before baking them at a restaurant. The incident, reported from the Sadar Kotwali area’s Madhugarhi locality, has triggered outrage after a video of the act went viral on social media.

The footage reportedly shows a worker at Badshah Muslim Hotel engaging in the unhygienic practice while preparing food for customers. The video, recorded by an unidentified person, has raised serious concerns about food safety and hygiene standards.

Notabyl, a similar incident was reported last week from Govindpuram in Ghaziabad. In that case, a worker at a chicken outlet was allegedly caught spitting on rotis before serving them to customers. The incident occurred on January 19 under the Kavinagar police station area.

Locals identified the worker as Faizan and recorded the act on video before alerting the police. The outlet is located near an ancient Shiva temple, following which the temple priest, Acharya Shivakant Pandey, submitted a written complaint citing concerns over public health and hurt religious sentiments.

Police detained both the worker and the outlet operator, Amjad. ACP Kavinagar Suryabali Maurya confirmed that an FIR was registered under sections related to spreading infection, endangering public health and promoting communal disharmony. Both accused have been arrested and sent to jail. Further investigation is underway.