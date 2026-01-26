 VIDEO: Tandoor Worker Caught Spitting On Rotis In UP's Hathras
A video from Hathras showing a tandoor worker allegedly spitting on rotis before baking them has gone viral. The incident follows a similar case in Ghaziabad last week, where two men were arrested. Authorities have registered cases citing public health risks and launched investigations.

Updated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
article-image

A disturbing incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, where a tandoor worker was allegedly caught spitting on rotis before baking them at a restaurant. The incident, reported from the Sadar Kotwali area’s Madhugarhi locality, has triggered outrage after a video of the act went viral on social media.

The footage reportedly shows a worker at Badshah Muslim Hotel engaging in the unhygienic practice while preparing food for customers. The video, recorded by an unidentified person, has raised serious concerns about food safety and hygiene standards.

Notabyl, a similar incident was reported last week from Govindpuram in Ghaziabad. In that case, a worker at a chicken outlet was allegedly caught spitting on rotis before serving them to customers. The incident occurred on January 19 under the Kavinagar police station area.

Ghaziabad Chicken Shop Worker Caught Spitting On Roti; Arrested After Video Goes Viral
article-image

Locals identified the worker as Faizan and recorded the act on video before alerting the police. The outlet is located near an ancient Shiva temple, following which the temple priest, Acharya Shivakant Pandey, submitted a written complaint citing concerns over public health and hurt religious sentiments.

Ranji Trophy: Devdutt Padikkal Replaces Mayank As Karnataka Captain, KL Rahul Returns For Punjab Clash
Didi On OTT : Where To Watch Mandarin's Comedy Drama Film?
'Don't Work For Someone's Appreciation Or Criticism': Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari On Criticism Over Being Awarded Padma Bhushan
Government Of Ireland Scholarship 2026: Applications Open For Indian Students, €10,000 Stipend On Offer; Check Details Here
Police detained both the worker and the outlet operator, Amjad. ACP Kavinagar Suryabali Maurya confirmed that an FIR was registered under sections related to spreading infection, endangering public health and promoting communal disharmony. Both accused have been arrested and sent to jail. Further investigation is underway.

