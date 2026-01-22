 Ghaziabad Chicken Shop Worker Caught Spitting On Roti; Arrested After Video Goes Viral
A worker at a chicken outlet in Ghaziabad’s Govindpuram was allegedly caught spitting on rotis before serving customers, a video of which went viral. Police arrested both the worker and the shop operator after a complaint by a local priest. A case has been registered for endangering public health and hurting sentiments.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 06:40 PM IST
A disturbing incident has surfaced from Govindpuram in Ghaziabad, where a worker at a local chicken outlet was allegedly caught spitting on rotis before serving them to customers. The incident came to light after a video of the act went viral, prompting swift police action.

The incident occurred on the night of January 19 in the Kavinagar police station area. According to locals, a worker identified as Faizan was seen spitting on rotis while preparing food at the chicken point, and the contaminated food was being served directly to customers. Alarmed residents recorded a video of the act and informed the police.

The eatery is located near an ancient Shiva temple. Temple priest Acharya Shivakant Pandey submitted a written complaint to the police, stating that the act hurt religious sentiments and posed a serious threat to public health.

Following the complaint, police reached the spot and detained both the worker Faizan and the outlet’s operator, Amjad. Both are residents of the Dhaulana area in Hapur district. During interrogation, police said the operator was aware of the worker’s actions.

ACP Kavinagar Suryabali Maurya confirmed that a case has been registered against both accused under sections related to spreading infection, endangering public health, and promoting communal disharmony. Both have been arrested and sent to jail. Police said further investigation is underway.

