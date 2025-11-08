MP News: Clash Between Bhim Army and Hindu Groups in Datia Over Effigy Burning; Four Injured | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A clash broke out between members of the Bhim Army and Hindu organisations over the burning of an effigy in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district on Saturday evening.

Police intervened and used lathi-charge and water cannons to disperse the mob. 4 people were injured in the violence and were taken to Indergarh hospital.

According to information, the incident began when around 200 members of the Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party, led by Gwalior divisional president Keshav Yadav, took out a rally from Ambedkar Park to burn an effigy of Bageshwar Dham’s Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

When the rally reached near Gwalior Square, the protesters set the effigy on fire earlier than the designated spot.

At the same time, around 70 to 80 members of Hindu organisations present there started raising slogans in protest and burned an effigy of Azad Samaj Party leader Damodar Yadav.

Heated arguments soon turned into stone-pelting and a scuffle between the two sides.

Several vehicles were also damaged. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to prevent further tension.

Later, Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party workers reached the Indergarh police station demanding an FIR against Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, alleging that members of Hindu groups used casteist slurs and disrupted their protest.

Meanwhile, Sanatan Hindu Sangathan president Shiromani Singh Rathore said that Pandit Dhirendra Shastri speaks of ending caste divisions and promoting unity and that saints should not be insulted. “If someone wants to protest, they should target politicians, not saints,” he said.

The controversy stems from a petition filed in the High Court by Damodar Yadav, national president of the Dalit Pichhda Samaj Sangathan, who accused Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of abusing and threatening him.

Following the escalating tension, Shastri responded during a religious event in Haryana, saying, “If we are provoked, we will not remain silent. To protect India and its culture, we must rise above caste and become true Sanatanis.”

Police said they have identified key members from both groups involved in the clash and have deployed additional forces to maintain peace and order in Indergarh.