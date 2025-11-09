 Puppy In Space? Viral Video Shows Dog Floating Inside Aircraft Over Russia | WATCH
A video from Russia, shows Bortach, a puppy belonging to stunt pilot Ivan Barsov, floating weightlessly during an acrobatic zero-gravity flight.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
Video by Ivan Barsov |

In an unexpected twist that melted hearts across the internet, a puppy reportedly named Bortach took his first-ever zero-gravity flight and his reaction is pure gold.

The incident took place during an acrobatic flight in Surgut, Russia, on Tuesday (November 4), when Bortach, owned by stunt pilot and commander of the Barsa Air Stunt Team, Ivan Barsov, joined his owner for a gravity-defying adventure, as reported by Metropoles.

Check out the viral video below:

Puppy floats mid-air over Russia

Footage from inside the cabin shows the adorable pup suddenly floating mid-air as the aircraft entered a zero-gravity maneuver. Initially confused, Bortach can be seen trying to steady himself as he drifts weightlessly through the cabin. One of the passengers quickly reaches out to help the puppy regain balance while laughter fills the aircraft.

Ivan Barsov, who was piloting the stunt plane himself, later shared the video online, and it instantly took off, shared by other social media pages. The clip has garnered over thousands of views in just a few hours, with users calling it a "cute moment" and "best thing saw on interview today."

What began as a high-flying stunt turned into an unexpectedly wholesome viral sensation, showcasing both the thrill of aviation and the innocence of a puppy experiencing flight in its most surreal form.

