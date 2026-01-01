Stampede-Like Situation At Thane's Talao Pali For New Year's Eve Ganga Aarti: Viral Video Shows People Pushing Each Other

Thane's New Year's Eve Ganga Aarti visuals | Image Courtesy: We Thanekar

A stampede-like situation erupted at Thane's Talao Pali on New Year's Eve during the much-anticipated Ganga Aarti, turning what was meant to be a spiritual celebration into a chaotic scene. The incident was captured in a viral video posted by the Instagram page We Thanekar, which has already garnered over 1 million views. The footage shows massive crowds pushing, shoving, and shouting at each other, raising serious concerns about crowd management and safety.

Check out the video below:

Thane's Ganga Aarti turns chaotic

The event took place on December 31 at Masunda Lake (Talao Pali) between 7 pm and 10 pm, as part of the city's efforts to bring the traditional Banaras-style Ganga Aarti to Thane's lakeside shores. To handle the expected turnout, authorities also planned a separate program at Ahilyadevi Ghat, Talavpali, and imposed traffic restrictions from 4 pm to 11 pm. Despite these measures, the sheer number of attendees led to uncontrolled crowds and tense moments.

Netizens react

Reactions online were swift and divided. Many questioned whether people were truly present for the spiritual significance or simply to capture social media content. One user commented, “Insta var story and WhatsApp var status thevayla gele ahet.”

Another remarked, "What is the need, sit at home." Criticising the trend further, a third wrote, "Stupidity, there is a competition to make reel on social media nothing else, politicians have recognised it well and are using it in the name of religion."

More about the spiritual event

Despite the chaos, Thane's Ganga Aarti on New Year's Eve marked a unique attempt to blend devotion with celebration. Organised by the Shri Kaupineshwar Cultural Trust, the event was designed to reconnect people, especially the youth, with cultural traditions and offer a serene space for reflection.

As per the Loksatta report, experienced priests from Varanasi were invited to lead the ceremony, aiming to recreate the sacred ambiance of Varanasi and Haridwar. With the sound of conch shells, chanting of mantras, and the glow of traditional aarti lamps, the initiative replaced the loud music and fireworks with hymns and flickering diyas, ushering in 2026 with a sense of devotion and community.