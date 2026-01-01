Hello 2026! Welcome New Year With Mumbai's Most Delicious Brunches In Bandra, Andheri & More

With Mumbai waking up from a night of bedazzling New Year's Eve celebrations, the city is shifting the party to long, lazy brunches where the mood is mellow, the spreads are indulgent, and the first day of 2026 feels beautifully unhurried. So, if you're confused about your year's first meal, here are some of the best New Year's Day brunches in town featuring lavish buffets to sparkling pours, live music and more, to start your January 1st right.

Peshwa Pavilion

Think of this as a New Year soft launch instead of a sprint. The brunch at Peshwa Pavillion unfolds slowly, with long tables of regional Indian specialities, international favourites, live grills and dessert counters that demand multiple visits. Kids have plenty to do while adults linger over conversations, music and premium beverages, so nobody is rushing back home.

Time: 12:30 pm–3:30 pm

Where: Peshwa Pavilion, ITC Maratha, Andheri East

Cost: ₹3,599+ (soft beverages) | ₹4,699+ (select beverages)

MoMo Cafe

MoMo Café keeps things unfussy and cheerful. Expect a generous buffet that hops across cuisines along with sparkling wines and cocktails for those still in a celebratory mood. The live two-piece band adds warmth, making it the kind of brunch where you end up staying longer than planned.

When: 1 pm–4 pm

Where: MoMo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott, Andheri East

Cost: ₹3,000+ (non-alcoholic) | ₹3,500+ (alcoholic) | Kids ₹1,500+

Hornby's Pavilion

Hornby’s Pavilion goes big on choice with hearty Indian dishes, continental favourites, seafood specials and a dessert spread built for indulgence. The atmosphere stays lively with entertainment and activities for children, making it ideal for multi-generational gatherings.

Where: Hornby's Pavilion, ITC Grand Central, Parel

Cost: ₹4,750+ | ₹5,500+

Read Also Drunk From New Year 2026 Party? Check Out 5 Effective Ways To Cure Hangover

Someplace Else

Someplace Else leans more "brunch party" than "quiet buffet." Expect unlimited food and drinks, upbeat daytime energy and live music by SHIWAY, perfect if you want to keep the NYE buzz going minus the late-night chaos. It's casual, lively and ideal for groups.

Where: Someplace Else, Jio World Drive, BKC

When: From 12 pm

Cost: From ₹2,599

Pondichery Cafe

Pondichery Cafe dresses up for the occasion with festive decor, gourmet stations, seafood, roasts and indulgent desserts. Premium spirits and wines keep things celebratory, while the champagne upgrade turns brunch into a full-fledged toast to the year ahead. Expect a luxurious, take-your-time atmosphere.

Where: Pondichery Cafe, Sofitel BKC

When: 12:30 pm–4 pm

Cost: From ₹5,574++