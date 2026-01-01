Drunk From New Year 2026 Party? Check Out 5 Effective Ways To Cure Hangover

If you woke up this morning feeling like the room is spinning, your head is pounding, and your phone is overflowing with wild stories from last night—congratulations, you officially partied hard. A hangover is simply your body reminding you that alcohol isn’t as glamorous as last night’s playlist. And while there’s no magic “instant cure,” there are ways to feel normal again.

Here are five safe, effective hangover fixes that actually help:

Rehydrate like it's your job

Alcohol pulls fluid out of your body, which is why hangovers come with headaches, dizziness and dry mouth. Keep sipping water throughout the day and add electrolytes (like oral rehydration drinks or broth) to replace minerals you lost.

Eat gentle, carb-friendly foods

Skip greasy feasts. Instead, choose easy-to-digest carb foods such as toast, crackers, rice, bananas, and yoghurt. These help stabilise low blood sugar and calm nausea without stressing your stomach.

Sleep it off (literally)

Alcohol wrecks sleep quality. If you can, nap or rest in a quiet, dark room. Extra sleep gives your body time to process alcohol, repair tissues and reset.

Ease aches carefully

If you've got body pain or a throbbing head, an NSAID like ibuprofen or naproxen may help, but don't overdo it, because they can irritate the stomach. As suggested by Cleveland Clinic, avoid acetaminophen (paracetamol/Tylenol) after drinking; mixed with alcohol, it can be tough on the liver.

Be patient; there's no shortcut

Coffee, cold showers and many "desi nuske" are myths. More alcohol only makes things worse. Most hangovers fade within 8–24 hours as your body clears toxins and rehydrates; give it time. Medical studies stress that there's no true way to "speed up" recovery; your brain and body simply need rest and fluids.

When to call a doctor

Get medical help if there's persistent vomiting, confusion, fainting, or chest pain, or if someone may have alcohol poisoning (slow breathing, bluish lips, won't wake up).

And next time? Eat before drinking, alternate alcohol with water and mocktails, pace yourself and maybe say goodnight one round earlier.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.