 Drunk From New Year 2026 Party? Check Out 5 Effective Ways To Cure Hangover
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDrunk From New Year 2026 Party? Check Out 5 Effective Ways To Cure Hangover

Drunk From New Year 2026 Party? Check Out 5 Effective Ways To Cure Hangover

A night of New Year partying often brings headaches, nausea and fatigue, and experts say there’s no instant cure for a hangover. Doctors advise hydrating with water and electrolytes, eating light carbs, getting proper sleep and using NSAIDs cautiously for pain. Avoid coffee and acetaminophen, as both can be harmful. Recovery usually takes 8–24 hours.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
article-image

If you woke up this morning feeling like the room is spinning, your head is pounding, and your phone is overflowing with wild stories from last night—congratulations, you officially partied hard. A hangover is simply your body reminding you that alcohol isn’t as glamorous as last night’s playlist. And while there’s no magic “instant cure,” there are ways to feel normal again.

Here are five safe, effective hangover fixes that actually help:

Rehydrate like it's your job

Alcohol pulls fluid out of your body, which is why hangovers come with headaches, dizziness and dry mouth. Keep sipping water throughout the day and add electrolytes (like oral rehydration drinks or broth) to replace minerals you lost.

FPJ Shorts
Drunk From New Year 2026 Party? Check Out 5 Effective Ways To Cure Hangover
Drunk From New Year 2026 Party? Check Out 5 Effective Ways To Cure Hangover
'I Did Not Suffer...': Brazilian Football Legend Roberto Carlos Undergoes Heart Procedure, Assures Fans He Is Recovering Well
'I Did Not Suffer...': Brazilian Football Legend Roberto Carlos Undergoes Heart Procedure, Assures Fans He Is Recovering Well
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Ultra Tech Proprietors In Manual Scavenger Death Case
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Ultra Tech Proprietors In Manual Scavenger Death Case
Mumbai Local Trains Welcome New Year 2026 With Iconic Horn Salute; Watch Video
Mumbai Local Trains Welcome New Year 2026 With Iconic Horn Salute; Watch Video
Read Also
Happy New Year 2026! 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings & More To Share On January 1
article-image

Eat gentle, carb-friendly foods

Skip greasy feasts. Instead, choose easy-to-digest carb foods such as toast, crackers, rice, bananas, and yoghurt. These help stabilise low blood sugar and calm nausea without stressing your stomach.

Sleep it off (literally)

Alcohol wrecks sleep quality. If you can, nap or rest in a quiet, dark room. Extra sleep gives your body time to process alcohol, repair tissues and reset.

Ease aches carefully

If you've got body pain or a throbbing head, an NSAID like ibuprofen or naproxen may help, but don't overdo it, because they can irritate the stomach. As suggested by Cleveland Clinic, avoid acetaminophen (paracetamol/Tylenol) after drinking; mixed with alcohol, it can be tough on the liver.

Read Also
New Zealand Welcomes New Year 2026 After Kiribati With Massive Fireworks At Sky Tower – WATCH...
article-image

Be patient; there's no shortcut

Coffee, cold showers and many "desi nuske" are myths. More alcohol only makes things worse. Most hangovers fade within 8–24 hours as your body clears toxins and rehydrates; give it time. Medical studies stress that there's no true way to "speed up" recovery; your brain and body simply need rest and fluids.

When to call a doctor

Get medical help if there's persistent vomiting, confusion, fainting, or chest pain, or if someone may have alcohol poisoning (slow breathing, bluish lips, won't wake up).

And next time? Eat before drinking, alternate alcohol with water and mocktails, pace yourself and maybe say goodnight one round earlier.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Drunk From New Year 2026 Party? Check Out 5 Effective Ways To Cure Hangover

Drunk From New Year 2026 Party? Check Out 5 Effective Ways To Cure Hangover

New Year's Eve 2026: 7 Last Minute, Easy Cocktails To Make At Home

New Year's Eve 2026: 7 Last Minute, Easy Cocktails To Make At Home

नवीन वर्षाच्या शुभेच्छा! 25+ Happy New Year 2026 Wishes,...

नवीन वर्षाच्या शुभेच्छा! 25+ Happy New Year 2026 Wishes,...

First Full Moon Of 2026 To Light Up The Sky This Weekend: What Does 'Wolf Moon' Signify?

First Full Moon Of 2026 To Light Up The Sky This Weekend: What Does 'Wolf Moon' Signify?

New Year's Eve 2026: 7 Lip-Smacking Appetizers You Can Serve At House Parties

New Year's Eve 2026: 7 Lip-Smacking Appetizers You Can Serve At House Parties