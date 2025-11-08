Sonam Bajwa Heartbroken After VIDEO Shows Dog Tied And Electrocuted To Death In Jaipur; Caretaker Seen Crying

Sonam Bajwa Heartbroken After VIDEO Shows Dog Tied And Electrocuted To Death In Jaipur | Instagram

Jaipur, November 08: A heart-breaking video has surfaced from on social media in which it can be seen that a dog has been reportedly tied and electrocuted to death in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The video of the inhumane incident is going viral on social media. Bollywood actress Sonam Bajwa also reacted to the viral video, expressing shock over the incident. The caretaker of the animal is also seen crying in pain in the viral video.

The video of the incident is shared on Instagram account "StreetdogsofBombay", claiming that the dog was tied and thrown on a transformer. The animal rights activist channel said that the dog was the first victim of the order passed by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The video was shared with the caption, Jaipur Bleeds Tonight — The First Victim of This Cruel Verdict !! A helpless street dog in Jaipur was tied and thrown onto a 20-foot-high transformer - electrocuted to death."

The post further read, "His caretaker wept inconsolably, but no national news covered it. If it were a dog bite, it’d be all over the headlines. This is what happens when cruelty gets validation and compassion is silenced."

The video shows that two-three people climbed up the transformer, pulled the dog down and handed it over to its caretaker. The caretaker is seen carrying the dead dog along with him, while crying inconsolably. The heart-wrenching is being widely shared on social media, with internet users reacting to the video emotionally.

Bollywood actress Sonam Bajwa also reacted to the video with heartbroken emojis, expressing her grief and outrage over the brutal incident. Her reaction echoed the sentiments of many animal lovers who condemned the cruelty and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Details About SC Verdict

On Friday (November 7), the Supreme Court of India delivered a major verdict on the issue of stray dogs, directing that all stray dogs be removed from public places such as schools, hospitals, bus stands, railway stations, highways and residential colonies to ensure public safety.

The Court ordered that the animals be sterilised and vaccinated under the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2023, and then relocated to designated shelters rather than being released back into the same areas.

The bench also directed all states, Union Territories and local bodies to create proper infrastructure for housing and managing stray animals. The ruling aims to address the growing menace of dog attacks and ensure a balance between animal welfare and public safety.