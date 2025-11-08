Thane Shocker: 2-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Stray Dog; Shiv Sena UBT Leader Warns TMC After Disturbing CCTV Footage Surfaces

CCTV screengrab | Instagram/@mumbaisamachar

Thane: A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra's Thane. A two-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a stray dog, NDTV reported.

The incident took place on Friday evening and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The child, identified as Veda Vikas Kajare, was walking in an alley with another small girl when a stray dog came from behind and attacked her. The video shows the child falling down while the dog continued to attack her.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rohidas Munde, reacting to the incident, said that the number of dogs in the area where the child was attacked has gone out of control despite repeated complaints.

Issuing a warning to the Thane civic body, he said, "If the Thane Municipal Corporation does not take immediate action to capture the stray dogs, then we will collect all dogs in the area and release them in the civic body's office," he warned.

SC Directive On Stray Dogs

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria on Friday ordered that all educational institutions, hospitals, public sports complexes, bus stands, depots, and railway stations "be fenced" to prevent the entry of stray dogs. The court added that local bodies must relocate the dogs to designated shelters after vaccination and sterilisation, ensuring they are "not released back to the same spot".

The Court also directed states and union territories to remove stray cattle and other animals from highways and expressways, warning that non-compliance would attract personal liability for senior officers. The order is to be implemented within eight weeks, with status reports to be submitted thereafter.

The court was hearing a plea filed by an elderly couple from Delhi in the top court, citing the civic body's inaction on complaints about a dog that had bitten at least six people.