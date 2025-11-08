 Yami Gautam Enjoys Her First-Ever Mumbai Darshan On Local Train With Haq Co-Star Emraan Hashmi: 'With The One & Only...'
Yami Gautam Enjoys Her First-Ever Mumbai Darshan On Local Train With Haq Co-Star Emraan Hashmi: 'With The One & Only...'

Yami Gautam's latest release, Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi, has been winning hearts and doing well at the box office since its release on Friday. A day after, Yami went on her first-ever Mumbai darshan with Emraan by AC local train, flaunting a lilac ethnic suit. She shared a selfie, captioning it, "My first ever Mumbai-darshan along with the one & only..."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 09:43 PM IST
Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam's latest release, Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead, has been winning the hearts of audiences and performing well at the box office since its theatrical release on Friday, November 7. The film is a courtroom drama inspired by the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case.

Yami Gautam Enjoys Her First-Ever Mumbai Darshan

Amid the film's success, on Saturday, a day after Haq's release, Yami went on her first-ever Mumbai darshan with Emraan, traveling by AC local train. The actress, dressed in a lilac ethnic suit, flaunted her radiant smile, while Emraan kept it casual in a white T-shirt as he posed for a selfie snapped by Yami.

Sharing the photo on her social media handle, Yami wrote, "My first ever mumbai-darshan by train along with the one & only…"

Check it out:

Haq Box Office Collection Day 1

Haq opened to positive reviews but had a slow start at the box office. According to the latest update on Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1.65 crore on its opening day. It is expected to see some growth over the first weekend.

The film clashed with Sudheer Babu's latest Tollywood release, Jatadhara, marking Sonakshi Sinha's Telugu debut alongside Shilpa Shirodkar, among others.

Free Press Journal's Haq Review

Haq has received positive reviews from the critics and the netizens. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to the movie and wrote, "Haq is a hard-hitting, emotional film featuring some amazing performances. Yami Gautam fans are in for a treat. A must-watch for Muslim women!"

Haq is based on the book Bano: Bharat Ki Beti, written by journalist Jigna Vora.

