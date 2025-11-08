Haq & Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Yami-Emraan Starrer To Show A Good Jump, Sonakshi-Sudheer's Film To Struggle

YouTube

This Friday, Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq, and Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu starrer Jatadhara were released. Both movies took a slow start at the box office. But, clearly, Haq is all set to show a jump in collections because of the positive reviews and fantastic word of mouth.

Haq Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

According to Sacnilk, Haq on its first day collected Rs. 1.75 crore. It was an average opening for the film. However, on its second day, the movie is expected to show a good jump at the box office.

As per early estimates, on its day two, we can expect Haq to collect around Rs. 2.50-3 crore, which will surely be a very good growth. We can expect the movie to show a jump on Sunday as well. For now, it looks like during its first weekend, Haq might collect around Rs. 9-10 crore.

Jatadhara Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu starrer Jatadhara collected Rs. 1.07 Cr (Telugu / Hindi) on its day one. As per early estimates, it looks like the film might not show a jump at the box office, and collect around Rs. 90 lakh to Rs. 1 crore on its second day.

Despite releasing in two languages, Jatadhara has failed to leave a strong mark at the box office. We can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 3-4 crore at the box office during the first weekend.

Muslim Woman Cries After Watching Haq

On Friday, a video from a theatre went viral on social media in which a Muslim woman, after watching the film, came and hugged Yami and started crying while talking to her. She told the actress, "Bahot khushi hui. Dekhke mujhe laga ke yeh haq humko milna chahiye."

The woman further said, "Yeh mere liye bhi hai ke main bhi aise lad sakti hoon. Mujhe bahot sikh mili."