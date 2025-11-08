'Our Plane Was About To Crash...': Shraddha Das Recalls Near-Death Flight Experience From Mumbai To Hyderabad With Rashmika Mandanna

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Shraddha Das, who has starred in several Hindi films including Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Zid, and Great Grand Masti, recently recalled a near-death flight experience, when her Mumbai to Hyderabad flight reportedly had to make an emergency landing. She revealed that actress Rashmika Mandanna was also on the same flight, seated next to her.

Shraddha Das Recalls Near-Death Flight Experience With Rashmika Mandanna

In an interview with Filmygyan, Shraddha talked about Rashmika and said, "Rashmika (Mandanna) and me, had a flight experience together, where our flight was almost about to crash. That's where I had met her. She is a very sweet person."

The 2024 incident occurred when the flight they were on had to make an emergency landing due to a technical glitch and extreme turbulence. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the Air Vistara flight was en route from Mumbai to Hyderabad and had to return to Mumbai after 30 minutes because of an unforeseen technical issue.

Earlier, Rashmika had also shared a selfie with Shraddha from inside the flight and wrote, "Just FYI, this is how we escaped death today.." In the photo, both the actresses can be seen trying to sit upright and maintain their balance with the support of their feet and the seats in front of them.

On the work front, Shraddha was recently seen in Search: The Naina Murder Case, starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Shiv Panditt and Surya Sharma.

The show is reportedly based on the Danish TV Series The Killing.

Rashmika, on the other hand, who recently got engaged to actor Vijay Deverakonda, was seen in the Hindi film Thamma alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and in the Telugu film The Girlfriend.

Next, Rashmika has Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead.