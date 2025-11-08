Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Her Cancer Diagnosis, Recalls Undergoing Major Surgery: 'Liver Ka 22% Hissa Kaat Ke Nikala'

Dipika Kakar | Instagram (ms.dipika)

'Sasural Simar Ka' and Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakkar has always been vocal about her health journey ever since cancerous cells were detected in her body. In the recent podcast with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Dipika talked how 22% of the liver was cut from her body.

The actress addressed on Bharti TV that she last had FAPI test in November 1st week. In case you don't know, FABI is Fibroblast Activation Protein Inhibitor, a test to diagnose cancer-associated fibroblasts. Dipika said, "Jab pichli baar hamne FAPI kiya to aur kahi pe body pe uske cells us waqt nahi the (When we did the FAPI last time, there were no cells of it present elsewhere in the body at that time)."

Dipika further said that 22% of her liver (11 cm) was cut during the surgery. "Liver ka pura 22% hissa kaat ke nikala, which was like 11 cm, aise bada tukda tha (sic)."

Dipika is keeping up with all her tests. She is presently undergoing targeted therapy, which is similar to chemotherapy. The actress mentioned that her treatment will continue for about two years, and the doctors will be closely monitoring her health throughout the process.

When asked by Harsh what exactly went wrong with Dipika that led her to have cancerous cells in her body. To this, Dipika replied that neither her surgeon from Kokilaben Hospital nor her family doctor were able to detect what exactly went wrong with her body.

She said, "Jinhone meri reports dekhi hai, unhone bola hai hamse, out of all these experiences, agar aap pucho ki ye aapko kaise hua- we don't have an answer (sic)."

Dipika believed that there must be some toxicity in her body, but it hasn’t been detected yet. Remembering how she found out about the cancer, Dipika said, "Mujhe gallbladder ka pain bohot din se pareshan kar raha tha (I had been troubled by gallbladder pain for a long time)."

Initially, Dipika and her doctors thought it was just gas. However, when the pain became unbearable over time, she underwent a CRP test. Later, she found out that there was a tumor.