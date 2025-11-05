'This Time Scares Us': Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Dipika Kakar's Health Update Ahead of Hospital Visit Amid Cancer Treatment - VIDEO

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim has opened up about wife and fellow actor Dipika Kakar’s health in his latest social media update, revealing that the couple is currently awaiting her blood test results.

Sharing a glimpse into their routine hospital visits, Shoaib said, "We went to hospital for blood samples just yesterday. It's like we have to go every three months, then every two months. Now reports will come tomorrow."

The actor also admitted to feeling anxious every time they wait for her reports. "It is this time that scares us. I hope, by God's grace, everything turns out to be fine," he expressed, as Dipika nodded beside him, her eyes reflecting both hope and quiet worry.

Dipika has been battling stage 2 liver cancer for the past few months. In June 2025, the actress underwent a tumour-removal surgery as part of her treatment. A popular vlogger as well, Dipika has been using her YouTube channel to share her journey - from coping with the diagnosis and undergoing chemotherapy to outlining her ongoing medical plan and recovery process.

Both Dipika and Shoaib actively share glimpses of their lives through their respective YouTube channels and keep their fans closely connected.

A few weeks ago, Dipika revealed that she had contracted a severe infection from her son, Ruhaan. In one of her vlogs, she opened up about her health at the time, explaining that her immunity had weakened due to ongoing cancer treatments, which made the viral infection more difficult to recover from.

"Ruhaan se infection mujhe lag gaya. Aur mere case mein infection thoda zyada severe ho gaya kyunki main treatment pe hoon, aur uss time pe aapki body ki immunity thodi low hoti hai. Doctor ne humein pehle hi bataya hua tha ki kisi bhi tarah ka viral ho ya fever ho toh sabse pehle mujhe call karna. Unko jaise hi call kiya unhone antibiotics start ki. Bohot heavy dose ki. Aur anti-allergic bhi start ki hai, toh uss wajah se woh bohot heavy padh raha hai," she said.

Dipika and Shoaib are parents to a two-year-old son, Ruhaan.