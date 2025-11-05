Vicky Kaushal To Quit Non-Veg Food & Alcohol For Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar: Report

Vicky Kaushal is all set to play the role of Lord Parashurama in Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar. The first look of the film, which was released last year in November, had generated a lot of curiosity among the audience, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the movie. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Vicky and Amar will quit alcohol and non-veg food as a part of their prep for the movie.

A source told the portal, "A film like Mahavatar requires complete focus, and the duo have decided to give it all to make it a pure spectacle for the cinema-going audience. They have decided to quit non-veg food, and will start their prep for the film with a grand pooja ceremony towards the middle of next year."

"While Amar has already given up on the food habits, Vicky has decided to do so once the shoot for Love And War is wrapped up. It's his way of showing respect to the part of Lord Parashurama," added the source.

Amar Kaushik Calls Mahavatar 'Big Responsibility'

Last month, during an interview with PTI, Amar spoke about Mahavatar and said, "This film is a very big responsibility for me in my career. It has come from God because this character has been with me since childhood. We used to live next to the Parashuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh and visited it often. This was a ritual at our home, and every visit would fascinate me deeply."

Talking about casting Vicky in the film, the director said, "Whenever I meet him, I see a lot of purity in him. He is the best person to portray this character. We will shoot next year once Vicky completes his commitments and begins his prep."

When the makers had announced the film, the release date was Christmas 2026. But, it looks like Mahavatar will get pushed to 2027.