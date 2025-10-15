 Here's When Katrina Kaif Is Expected To Deliver FIRST Baby, Dad-To-Be Vicky Kaushal Spills The Beans—VIDEO
Dad-to-be Vicky Kaushal is currently over the moon as he and Katrina Kaif are set to welcome their first baby after 3.5 years of marriage. Speaking about this new chapter, he said, "It's a huge blessing… exciting times ahead." He also hinted at Katrina's delivery, saying it's 'almost there.' Earlier reports stated her delivery is expected between October 15 to 30.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to welcome their first baby together after 3.5 years of marriage. In September, the duo announced the pregnancy by sharing an adorable photo on social media, where Vicky was seen lovingly cradling Katrina's baby bump as the two twinned in white while posing at their Mumbai residence.

Vicky Kaushal Hints At Katrina Kaif's Delivery

Days after the pregnancy announcement, dad-to-be Vicky has finally opened up about Katrina's pregnancy and even hinted at her delivery. When asked what he is most looking forward to about becoming a dad, Vicky couldn’t stop smiling. Expressing his joy, he simply said, "Just being a dad."

Further, in an interview with Yuvaa, the 37-year-old actor added, "I am really looking forward to it… I think it is a huge blessing… Exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed."

Dad-To-Be Vicky Kaushal Praises 70-Year-Old Anupam Kher For Learning Tauba Tauba Hookstep In Just 10...
Vicky about being a dad
He shared, "Mujhe lag raha hai ke main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hun (I don’t think I will step out of the house)."

Astrologer Predicts Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Be Blessed With Baby Girl

Astrologer Anirudh Kumar Mishra has now predicted that Vicky and Katrina will be blessed with a baby girl. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "The first child of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be a daughter."

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Pregnancy Announcement

In a joint post, Katrina shared an adorable photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Work Front

Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas, where she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

Vicky, on the other hand was last seen in Chhaava, starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

Next, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War in his pipeline, where he will reunite with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

