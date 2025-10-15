Diljit Dosanjh Responds To X User Asking 'How Was The Experience In KBC 17?'

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to appear on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The singer has already shot for the special episode, which is yet to air.

Recently, while interacting with fans on X (formerly known as Twitter), Diljit responded to several questions about his songs and album. He also answered one question on KBC.

When one fan asked, "How was the experience in KBC?", the actor-singer didn't reveal much but mentioned that he participated for a noble cause.

“It’s for ਪੰਜਾਬ (Punjab) flood," Diljit wrote, adding a folded hands emoji.

Diljit's appearance on the show has not been announced by the makers yet. However, a couple of days back, Diljit himself shared in a video in which he revealed that he has shot for KBC 17.

Diljit has been showing his complete support for the affected families in Punjab. He had earlier shared a video expressing his solidarity and concern for the people in the state and said that "we all stand" with them.

Diljit has also adopted 10 of the worst-hit villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar to support relief efforts. Last month, his team had said they were focusing on essentials such as food, water and medical aid, while also planning rehabilitation and long-term reconstruction.

As many as 1,655 villages have reportedly been affected with severe floods in Punjab, with Gurdaspur the most affected area. As per the government, around 1,75,216 hectares of total cropland were also affected. But in order to deal with floods, the government had stepped up rescue and relief operations across the state.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit released his new song Kufar with Manushi Chillar on October 15. He will next be seen in Border 2 with Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.