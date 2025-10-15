 Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer Dies After Cancer Battle, Last Rites Today In Mumbai
Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 02:29 PM IST
Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing the role of Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away in Mumbai on October 15 after long battle with cancer. He was 68.

According to media reports, Pankaj had been battling cancer and had initially fought it bravely. Unfortunately, the disease relapsed a few months ago, leaving him critically ill. He also reportedly underwent major surgery as part of his treatment.

Pankaj's last rites will take place in Vile Parle, Mumbai, on Wednesday.

CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes Association) mentioned in an official statement, "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing away of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA’s former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 p.m Next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W) Mumbai."

Pankaj Dheer, born on November 9, 1956, in Punjab, embarked on his acting career in the early 1980s and quickly became a prominent figure in Indian television and cinema.

His career spanned over four decades, during which he appeared in numerous television series and films. Apart from Mahabharat, his notable television roles include Raja Shivdutt in Chandrakanta (1994–1996), Sadashivrao Bhau in The Great Maratha, and Jamnalal Dwivedi in Sasural Simar Ka. He also featured in films such as Sadak, Baadshah, and Soldier.

Pankaj was married to Anita Dheer and had a son, Nikitin Dheer, who is also an actor. Nikitin is married to television actress Kratika Sengar.

Nikitin used to often share photos and videos with his father on social media.

